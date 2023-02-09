“It was chaotic” - Gary Neville slams Chelsea’s spending spree and names 2 ‘strange signings’ under Todd Boehly 

Former England defender Gary Neville has questioned Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly’s approach in the transfer market and stated that the team overspent for Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella.

The Blues have spent almost £600m on new signings since they came under new ownership, spending big in the summer and replicated it in the recently concluded January transfer window. The two big moves from both the summer and January transfer windows were Marc Cucurella, signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £64 million, and Enzo Fernandez, signed from Benfica in a British record £107 million deal.

Ex-Manchester United defender Neville has questioned those two moves and equated Chelsea's Boehly with former Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"To me, Todd Boehly smacks of Ed Woodward when he first came to Manchester United and wanted to sign everyone. It felt like that at Chelsea in the summer and it was chaotic. Marc Cucurella for £64m and Enzo Fernandez for £107m – that’s a full-back and a midfielder who will sit at the base of a three. The ceiling on those types of players – like Rodri, Fabinho, Casemiro – they are £50-60m positions," Neville said while speaking on Sky Bet’s The Overlap.

The 47-year-old stated that the transfer fees feel disproportionate to the type of players that they are being paid for:

"These aren’t players that are playing in the forward part of the pitch and scoring you 30 goals, so what they’re paying for the positions, what they’re getting for the money, they just seem like strange transfers. I’m not saying the players are no good. They could be really good and could go on to be great. But the fees for players in those positions seem mad to me," he added.

"It's the first time I've seen something like this" – Thiago Silva on Chelsea's January transfer activity

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was left surprised by his club's recruitment strategy in the recently concluded winter transfer window. The Blues spent over £310 million to sign eight players — Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana, while also roping in Joao Felix on loan.

Speaking to the club's website, Silva shared his thoughts on Chelsea's exorbitant spending spree under their new ownership.

"It's the first time I've seen something like this in my whole career. This shows about the ambition of the club, how much the club wants to win. We had a lot of injury problems this year. A lot of new players arrived and that takes time to prepare and get used to," Silva said.

