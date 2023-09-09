“It didn’t hurt that he had the b***s to do this” – Ex-Chelsea chief Michael Emenalo delivers verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo joining Saudi Pro League

Former Chelsea chief Michael Emenalo, who currently works for the Saudi Pro League project recently highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the league.

Ronaldo joined SPL club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. He has since helped the league grow leaps and bounds in terms of its popularity. Several superstars like Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and more have joined the league in recent times.

On being asked about Ronaldo's decision to pursue SPL, Emenalo spoke about the legend's decision as he told Sky Sports in a latest interview:

"Absolutely. Given his pedigree, it didn't hurt that he had the ba**s to do this. All these guys know each other, especially at the top of the tree. And there were big conversations of: 'Wow, I can't believe you did this. Well, I did this and it's big and it's magnificent.'"

He added:

"So, definitely Ronaldo takes some credit of having unlocked a lot of interest in some of his colleagues, yes."

While the Saudi Pro League was a growing project, there is no denying that Cristiano Ronaldo took it to new heights after joining Al-Nassr. The league is expected to further grow in the coming years.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on Twitter after Portugal's win

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to pen a message after Portugal managed a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying game. Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo couldn't score in his 201st international appearance and also received a yellow card, which means he will miss the upcoming clash against Luxembourg. Ronaldo, however, penned a social media message of high spirits, writing:

"Very important win in a tough game! We remain invincible ! Vamos @portugal."

Ronaldo has so far scored five goals in five European championship qualifying games. In his absence, Goncalo Ramos is expected to start against Luxembourg.