“It feels very ruthless” - Ian Wright worried about Arsenal star joining rivals in January

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed worry over the future of Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates Stadium amid his struggles this season. The former Gunners striker believes the goalkeeper could decide to part ways with the club due to lack of action.

It is no news that Ramsdale has lost his position as Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper to David Raya, who arrived on loan from Brentford during the summer. The English shot-stopper has started only one Premier League game for the Gunners in over two months.

With the UEFA Euros coming up next year, the 25-year-old has been urged by many to leave the club in search of playing time. Ian Wright also believes that Ramsdale will be weighing his options as he said on his podcast, Wrighty’s House (via HITC).

“There’s no way, as we speak, he’s not – even just because of that performance, because I watched Aaron Ramsdale last season, when he was playing regularly and, yeah, there were a couple of goalkeeping mistakes but nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.

“He’s got to be weighing up his options and that worries me. He has to be, he’s a number one goalkeeper."

Wright expressed his admiration for Raya but added that Ramsdale deserves to be the No. 1 at a club rather than being in Arsenal's reserves. He said:

“I can’t lie about it – I like David Raya, I love the fact that we’ve got two top goalkeepers, but it just feels a little bit unfair. He’s not done anything to get himself in a position like this, so it doesn’t feel right, it feels very ruthless. I just hope that something can work out, simply because I think he deserves better."

He added:

"I don’t want him to languish around our reserves, as a number two I should say, if Mikel has got plans on making David Raya our number one goalkeeper. I want him to go and be the top goalkeeper that I thought he was going to be for us."

Ramsdale has been linked with a move to London rivals Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya's stats for Arsenal so far this season

Ramsdale got a rare opportunity to start for Arsenal in the Premier League clash with Brentford at the weekend, owing to David Raya's ineligibility to face his former club. The Englishman managed to keep a clean sheet as Mikel Arteta's men secured a 1-0 win.

He has now played eight games for the Gunners in all competitions, conceding as many goals and recording three clean sheets to his name. That includes two clean sheets in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup.

David Raya, meanwhile, has played 12 games for Arsenal across all fronts, conceding nine goals and claiming six clean sheets. This includes four clean sheets in eight games in the English top flight as well as another two in four Champions League appearances.