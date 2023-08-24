"It all fell apart" - Chris Sutton makes interesting Takehiro Tomiyasu claim as he predicts result of Arsenal vs Fulham

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has issued his predictions ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Fulham.

The former manager has claimed that the Gunners would coast to win against the Cottagers. He also provided his opinion on the controversial sending-off of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Sutton said (via BBC):

"Arsenal had an important win against Crystal Palace on Monday, despite the ridiculous sending off of Takehiro Tomiyasu. I don't think they have really hit their straps this season yet in terms of performance, but they have still had a good start."

He added:

"Fulham beat Everton on the opening day but it all fell apart against Brentford. I think this will be comfortable for Arsenal."

The Gunners have not hit the ground running this season, with two nervy wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace to begin the campaign. Fulham, on the other hand, saw Everton out for an opening-day victory before being comprehensively beaten by Brentford the following gameday.

Tomiyasu's sending-off became a massive point of debate after Mikel Arteta's win over Palace. He was already on a yellow when he received his marching orders after a questionable call over a shirt pull.

Chelsea closing in on deal to sign attacker from rivals Arsenal

Balogun could depart the Emirates this window.

Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Arsenal to sign striker Folarin Balogun. According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues are close to matching the Gunners' asking price of £50 million for the 22-year-old. The report claims that negotiations between the two clubs are progressing well and a deal is expected to be struck soon.

Further, the outlet states that Chelsea believe they are in urgent need of attacking reinforcements. An injury to summer signing Christopher Nkunku coupled with two mediocre displays to begin their Premier League campaign means they have accelerated their pursuit of Balogun.

The American forward was impressive on loan for Stade Reims in Ligue 1 last season, bagging 22 goals and three assists. He is also the subject of interest from Monaco, according to the report.

Arsenal are looking to offload players after spending close to £200 million this window on new signings. A club-record £105 million was splurged to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, while Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber also joined the Gunners.

Chelsea were also linked with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Reports suggested a swap deal involving club outcast Romelu Lukaku but Pochettino's side were unwilling to pay a massive fee over the Belgian for Vlahovic.