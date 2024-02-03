"It felt like the club was dead" - Former Manchester United star on Sir Alex Ferguson leaving the club

Former Manchester United midfielder Anderson has shed light on how it felt when Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. The Scottish managerial great retired from management in 2013 after 26 years in charge at Old Trafford.

Anderson spent eight years on the books of Manchester United during which he was managed by the legendary former manager. The former Brazil international has opened up on how it felt for the players when Ferguson was leaving the Old Trafford hot seat. The 35-year-old said, as quoted by Centre Devils:

"It felt like the club was dead. I sat down with Patrice Evra and Danny Welbeck and we said, it's over. He knew when to give you love and when to yell at you and make you cry in front of everyone.”

Anderson emerged as one of the best young players of his time under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Brazilian midfielder joined Manchester United from FC Porto in 2007 and won the Golden Boy award in 2008.

Anderson won four Premier League titles and one Champions League during his eight-year stay at Old Trafford having made 181 appearances for the club. However, he could not quite live up to his immense potential and hung up his boots in 2019.

Sir Alex Ferguson is regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time and Manchester United have not been the same club since his departure. He won as many as 38 trophies during his time at Old Trafford and conquered the league 13 times.

Erik ten Hag talks about Mason Mount's injury struggles at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on Mason Mount's injury struggles this season following his move from Chelsea. The England international has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford so far, having joined the Red Devils in a £60 million deal from Chelsea in the summer.

Mount has struggled with consecutive injuries upon his arrival at Manchester United in the summer. The midfielder has made just four Premier League starts for the Red Devils while coming on as a substitute on four occasions. While addressing Mount's injury troubles, Ten Hag said., as quoted by Metro:

"He was struggling from the second game of the season. He returns for a period and then picked up another injury, so of course that’s not great. That is very frustrating for him and I really feel for him, so I really want to be there for him because he had such high expectations – and I had high expectations."

The Dutchman added:

"I’m sure he [will be] a very good player for us. But first of all – and we have to do it very securely – is to get him fit. Secure in the process – step by step, don’t force it – and then hopefully, by the end of the season, he can stay fit and find himself in the team – or at least he plays a role in this team."

The two-time Chelsea Player of the Year has played just 626 minutes of first-team football across competitions for Manchester United this campaign having contributed with one assist.

