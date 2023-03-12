"It gives me goosebumps" - Real Madrid star hints at signing new deal at Santiago Bernabeu

Nacho Fernandez has hinted at signing a new deal at Real Madrid. The Spaniard has his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are keen on keeping Nacho at the club beyond this season, but the Spaniard reportedly wants to join a club where he can start every week. Reports suggest Jose Mourinho is keen on taking the defender to AS Roma in the summer.

Speaking to the media after the match against Espanyol, Nacho hinted that he was looking to stay at the club. He called Santiago Bernabeu his home and said:

"It was important to win today. We came from a few games where the results weren't what we wanted. This victory gives us confidence to face a very important and very difficult week. We're looking forward to the upcoming games."

He added:

"For us right now, every matchday is important. We're behind with a big deficit and it's vital that we get every point we can to reduce it. It was very important to win because we know that next weekend is a direct clash. I'm happy with the win and we'll do our utmost to try and win at the Camp Nou."

Hinting at the contract renewal, Nacho said:

"Everybody knows this is my home. I'm so happy because I'm putting together a good run of games, and I can feel it from a fitness perspective. I'm really happy right now, as I said, the decision on whether I stay won't depend on how much I play until the end of the season. Of course, if things keep going as they are right now, I won't be able to find the same feeling as I have [been] playing for these colours anywhere else. I like to live in the moment and I focus on things like this that make me feel fantastic."

Real Madrid face Liverpool later this week

Real Madrid are 5-2 up against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and are favorites to make it to the quarterfinals. However, they are wary of the Reds, who thrashed Manchester United last week.

Klopp's side are looking to bounce back from their shock 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

