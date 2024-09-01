"It would be good for the Premier League" – Mark Goldbridge makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United fan and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has backed the Red Devils to beat Liverpool 2-1 in their league encounter this Sunday.

The Old Trafford club, who recorded two draws against the Reds in the Premier League last season, have opened the 2024-25 league season on a mixed note. They beat Fulham 1-0 in their opening league match before losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday (August 24).

Liverpool, on the other hand, have begun their new era under Arne Slot in a great fashion. They have registered two straight 2-0 wins this term.

Speaking on YouTube channel That's Football, Goldbridge claimed that Manchester United are good enough to win on Sunday. He elaborated:

"We can't just be: 'Oh, it's Liverpool... let's get beat by two or three goals'. We've got to put in a performance and I think we can do that. Being at United, I can see it's probably going to end up being a draw, but I'm going to go with a 2-1 win and I think it would be good for the Premier League. That would be a result that would just give the Premier League a little bit of: 'Oh, that's a bit different'."

Sharing further thoughts on Manchester United's next clash, he added:

"Because I think if Liverpool go on to win it, it's like United are in trouble again. I do think if we lose on Sunday, it would be ridiculous for the '[Erik] Ten Hag out' [remarks]. It will happen, that noise will be there. The flip side of that coin is... it's year three, you can't lose two of your first three matches [of the season]. You can't."

Erik ten Hag's outfit have won just once and lost five times in their past 10 Premier League outings against Liverpool, scoring just seven goals.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah reveals how he scores a lot against Manchester United

During a chat with club media, Mohamed Salah was asked to share his two cents on his scoring record against Manchester United. He replied:

"I just go to the game, try to focus on the game and win the game. I know what it means to the fans and the city, so I'm always trying to help the team and score goals. If we score goals we have a better chance to win the game so I’m always focusing on the game."

Salah, who is the only player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford, has scored 14 goals in 15 outings against Manchester United.

So far this campaign, Salah has contributed two goals and one assist.

