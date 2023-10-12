"It was a good time for me" - 20-year-old star confident of forcing his way into Xavi's plans at Barcelona from next season

Pablo Torre has found it challenging to cement his place in Barcelona's starting XI, which saw him join Girona on loan this season. However, rather than being disheartened, the 20-year-old has remained confident and optimistic about his future under Xavi Hernandez at Camp Nou.

When quizzed about concerns surrounding his lack of playing time and what it means for his future with the Blaugrana, Torre displayed confidence (via Tribal Football):

"Not at all. I knew it was a difficult scenario , you just have to look at the players in all parts of the field. I paid a lot of attention to them and, despite not having many minutes, it was a good time for me."

"I became desperate at Barca because I always had the mentality of continuing to improve, knowing from the beginning that it was going to be difficult," he continued.

Pablo Torre elaborated on how his time at Girona isn't a step backward but rather an integral part of his development. He commended the sporting project and emphasized the positive results Girona are achieving.

"It is an ambitious project, very good and with a great coach," Torre continued. "We are already seeing what we are doing. I hope we continue with this dynamic of results, I am very happy and having minutes. We have to continue like this."

Barcelona starlet could make an El Clasico appearance

As Barcelona grapple with an injury crisis that has sidelined six first-team players, including Jules Kounde, the support staff are reportedly shifting towards younger talent. Enter Mikayil Faye, the young Senegalese defender, who has been impressive since his summer transfer from NK Kustosija.

According to journalist Adrian Sanchez (via Barca Universal), with the El Clasico clash looming on the horizon, this could be Faye's opportunity to step into the limelight. Faye has been lauded for his physical strength, aerial prowess, and blistering pace. His performances have been so compelling that he even earned a spot on Barcelona's preseason tour to the United States.

Former teammates and coaches have been effusive in their praise, underlining the all-round talent that could make him a versatile asset for the Catalans. The confluence of injuries and Mikayil Faye's rising stock could be the setting for the Senegalese youngster to make his mark on one of football's grandest stages.

It's one thing to impress in training and youth games, but delivering when the spotlight is the brightest - against Real Madrid - is the true test of a player's mettle. If Faye does get his chance, and if his growing reputation is anything to go by, he could be the emergence of Barcelona's next era of center-backs.