"It would be a great move for the club and for him as well" - Gilberto Silva urges Arsenal to sign PL superstar in 'good form'

Gilberto Silva believes Arsenal should sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer, who can strengthen their team, according to the former Gunners midfielder.

The 25-year-old has been in top form for the Villans this season, having played 42 games with 20 direct goal contributions (10G, 10A). He has been vital for them in the UEFA Conference League, where he has provided four assists in just eight games.

According to reports, the Gunners have made numerous attempts to sign Douglas Luiz in previous transfer windows but have been rebuffed by Aston Villa's high asking price. This has not stopped Gilberto Silva from pushing his former club to make a move for Luiz.

Speaking to Caught Offside, the Arsenal invincible said (via Metro):

"I think he’ll be expensive because he’s in good form. I am just happy to see another Brazilian doing a great job in the Premier League. Any top club would want him right now, so why not Arsenal? I think it would be a great move for the club and for him as well."

The Gunners are also in brilliant form this season and currently sit at the top of the Premier League table. With 28 games played, they have scored more goals than any other team in the league. They will look to build on that when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium after the international break on Sunday, March 31.

"I don’t think Arsenal get the credit they deserve" - Paul Merson

Football pundit Paul Merson recently offered his opinions on the Gunners' performance so far this season. They are currently leading the Premier League rankings and have advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals.

After they beat Porto on penalties, Merson said on Sky Sports (via Arsenal Insider):

“I thought it was massive [beating Porto]…it gives you confidence…Because I thought during the season, mid-way through…I just thought that the fans were going back the other way…last season it was like, ‘North London Forever’ and everything, and I thought this season it went off a little bit, and it’s come back again now.”

Merson continued:

“At the moment, they’re in a good position. They’re in the quarter-final of the Champions League, they’re top of the league with ten games to go. They should be getting major credit, and I don’t think they get the credit they deserve.”

In the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, the Gunners will face Bayern Munich in a difficult encounter. This will see them reunite with Harry Kane, who gave the north Londoners plenty of problems during his time with Tottenham Hotspur.