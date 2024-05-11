"It happens in a lot of clubs" - Mauricio Pochettino talks about Chelsea dressing room stance as he reveals when owners will decide on his future

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the new Chelsea owners will decide his future next week. He added that the players are still behind the manager and are focused on the matches.

Speaking to the media, Pochettino claimed that the players were united in their mission to do well on the pitch. He added that the rumors about his future have not affected them and said:

"They don't have doubt. The players believe in us. We have a very good relationship. They don't need nothing. They are really focused. We have the respect from every single player."

He added:

"But the fans and staff, yes, they need to know. The players, they are always going to be very professional and respect the coaching staff that is here. If you ask is it affecting me? It is not affecting me. Is it affecting the people working with us? I think yes because in the end you can kill the rumour, sack me and that's not a problem. It happens in a lot of clubs."

When quizzed about the decision from the owners, Pochettino added:

"First, it is not my decision because if the owners are thinking of changing — yes, for sure, in one week, we will know. It's true that in the last few months that question (Pochettino's future) is always coming."

Mauricio Pochettino has a year left on his contract with reports suggesting there is a possibility of another season to be added to it.

Chelsea in Europe next season will be a task, admits Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it would be a tough ask to manage the Chelsea players in Europe next season. He believes that they have suffered too mang injuries this season and that saw him run out of players in several matches.

He told the media:

“To be in Europe next season would be a massive challenge. In the last season, we suffered too many injuries. We were competing a lot because we were to the end of the Carabao Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. We suffered a little because it was so busy and we didn’t have enough players to compete."

Chelsea have suffered the most injuries this season. TransferMarkt has reported that the Blues players missed a total of 309 matches so far.