"It was looking like he was going to Man City" - Gary Lineker details role he played in Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return

Gary Lineker has given an insight into Manchester United's blockbuster deal to resign Cristiano Ronaldo in August 2021.

Ronaldo, 38, made a groundbreaking return to Old Trafford where he'd started his meteoric rise to the top of European football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus in a deal that shocked the football world.

However, Manchester United's cross-city rivals Manchester City were expected to sign club football's record goalscorer. Pep Guardiola was looking for a new prolific frontman following Sergio Aguero's departure earlier that summer.

Lineker touched on this when shedding light on how former United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward got the deal sorted. He told The Rest is Football podcast (via ManchesterWorld):

"Ed is a very good friend, he's a lovely guy, genuinely a lovely guy. Cristiano Ronaldo was signed when Ed Woodward was in my back garden. That was amazing."

The Tottenham Hotspur icon added:

"He came over and we had a lunch planned. I was cooking for a few people, Ed being one of them. He was on the phone when he arrived, and he was going 'I'm trying to secure the Cristiano Ronaldo deal."

Lineker was there when Woodward finalized the deal to bring Ronaldo back to Manchester United. He even got a picture of the former Red Devils chief completing the transfer:

"At that point it was looking like he was going to Man City. And then he [Ed] got the confirmation call. I've got a picture of him sat in a chair at the back of the garden, doing the deal."

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford was a rollercoaster ride that ended unceremoniously. The Portugal great enjoyed a superb 2021-22 campaign, finishing as the club's top scorer with 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

However, Ronaldo had returned to a United side that were a stark contrast from the one he'd previously spent six years with winning three Premier League titles.

Manchester United finished his first season back at the club seventh in the league, without any silverware. It was a frustrating period for the Portuguese icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo deemed his Manchester United return a bad phase of his career

Cristiano Ronaldo's return wholly didn't work out.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sophomore season back at Manchester United ended in disarray. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner was handed a bit-part role by Erik ten Hag, the first time he'd been in such a situation during his illustrious career.

Ten Hag and Ronaldo held a frosty relationship that became untenable after his controversial expose interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. He broke his silence on several issues at the club, including the Dutchman's 'lack of respect' for him.

Ronaldo and Manchester United cut ties shortly after that interview in November 2022. He became a free agent after his contract was mutually terminated.

The Portugal captain touched on his second spell with the Red Devils shortly after leaving (via ESPN):

"It wasn't a very good phase in my life, in my career, first on a personal level and then professionally."

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January 2023. He's gone on to score 38 goals and provided 13 assists in 44 games across competitions at KSU Stadium.