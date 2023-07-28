“It looks funny but it’s a danger to player welfare” – Arsenal women’s coach blasts FIFA World Cup pitches after Keira Walsh injury

Arsenal women's coach Jonas Eidevall slammed the pitch conditions in the women's FIFA World Cup after England's Keira Walsh suffered a knee injury during the Lioness's clash against Denmark.

While England won the game 1-0 at the Allianz Arena in Sydney, courtesy of Lauren James' goal, Walsh looked to be in serious discomfort after twisting her knee and had to be taken off.

Walsh, who currently plays for Liga F club Barcelona, became the recent high-profile name to join the injury list. The likes of Liah Williamson, Beth Mead, Viviane Miedema, and more are already on the list of absentees due to ACL injuries.

Arsenal women's coach Eidevall made his feelings clear after Walsh's injury as he blasted the pitch conditions at the FIFA World Cup.

“I think it looks very dry," Eidevall was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "You could see on the movement that when she [Walsh] tries to slide with her right foot, it stops and then twists her knee. It looks funny but it's a danger to player welfare to have such a dry pitch. It should allow you to slide through. It's not good enough."

The 40-year-old added:

“I'm a big advocate of watering the pitches, it makes the passes go faster but it also prevents situations like this. It’s these stopping mechanisms that a lot of the time cause these serious injuries.”

Walsh's injury is a big blow to the Lionesses, who have come into the tournament with the aspiration of becoming champions. Speaking about how the Barcelona Femini star's absence can hurt England in the FIFA World Cup, Eidevall told BBC:

"This is the position that England didn't want to do any changes on. England cannot play with one six anymore. What Keira can do alone, no other player in this squad can do."

England's campaign in the women's FIFA World Cup so far

Despite missing out on notable big names stars, the Lionesses have gotten off to a flying start to their FIFA World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand, winning both of their matches so far.

Their tournament started with a 1-0 win against Haiti with Georgia Stanway scoring the winner from the penalty spot. Yet another 1-0 win against Denmark followed and Lauren James was the scorer of the solitary goal on this occasion.

The Lionesses sit atop their group and have already secured qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament. They will take on China in the final group game on August 1.