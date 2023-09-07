"It would make no sense" - Pundit claims Manchester United fans would want Ten Hag 'fired' if new signing doesn't start against Brighton

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker recently claimed that the Old Trafford faithful would want Erik ten Hag fired if Rasmus Hojlund doesn't start against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils face the Seagulls on September 16 in the Premier League, after the international break.

Erik ten Hag and Co. signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on July 29 for a reported transfer fee of £64 million. The 20-year-old missed Manchester United's first three Premier League games due to a minor injury.

The Denmark international finally made his debut on September 2 in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal. Hojlund came on as a 67th substitute, replacing Anthony Martial. Despite not being able to impact the course of the game, his performance impressed football pundit Paul Parker.

Parker gave his verdict on Hojlund's cameo (via Danish news outlet SpilXperten):

"It was the best thing that could happen to him [Hojlund], that he had to replace Martial because he knew he couldn't do worse than him. When he got on the field, he used his physique and pushed Gabriel so that he almost flew out of the Emirates. Martial has never done that. He lays down on the ground and cries”

Parker also argued that Hojlund should start against Brighton ahead of Anthony Martial, even claiming fans would want to see Ten Hag fired if this doesn't happen:

"If he doesn't start against Brighton, then all the fans will want Erik ten Hag fired, and that will almost be right. It would make no sense if he starts on the bench. Martial shouldn't even be on the bench. There simply must be a youth player who is better, who can sit on the bench, and then Højlund can be the first striker.”

He added:

"All Manchester United fans are sick and tired of seeing a player with that miserable attitude who is always sulking and complaining and it is a blessing that Man United have finally got a striker who plays with enthusiasm."

Martial has failed to make an impact for the Red Devils this season. He has zero goal contributions in his three appearances so far.

How did Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund perform against Arsenal?

Rasmus Hojlund made his long-awaited debut for Manchester United, coming on as a second-half substitute against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Even though the Gunners were able to secure a 3-1 win, let's take a look at the stats to see how Hojlund fared.

In his 23 minutes on the pitch, Hojlund didn't have many opportunities to make a serious impact due to Arsenal's superior possession. The 20-year-old was only able to make nine touches and get one shot away, which was blocked.

He was unable to win any of his ground or aerial duels but showed great promise with his physicality in the Gunners' box. Hojlund will be aiming to build upon this against Brighton.

Manchester United are currently 11th in the table with six points from four games.