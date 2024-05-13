“It was Messi-esque” - Gary Lineker salutes Chelsea star for what he did in 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Football pundit Gary Lineker heaped high praise on Chelsea star Cole Palmer after his brilliant assist in the Blues' 3-2 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. This was the club's third consecutive league win and their first away win since February, which moved them closer to a European spot.

England international Palmer has been a shining light for the Blues this season, helping them move up the table with his stunning displays. The 22-year-old has contributed 21 goals and 10 assists in the league this season, but his most recent one was the pick of the bunch.

Playing in the number ten role that he has assumed in recent weeks, the former Manchester City man drifted into the left half-space. He played an inch-perfect pass between centre-back Willy Boly and right-back Gonzalo Montiel for Mykhailo Mudryk to run onto and open the scoring for Chelsea.

Discussing the match on the Rest of Football podcast, Lineker was hugely impressed by Palmer's assist, likening its quality to one produced by Lionel Messi.

“Cole Palmer, what about the pass for the Mudryk goal. The weight of it! It was Messi esque that was!”

Palmer could have had a couple more assists in the first half, with Nicolas Jackson guilty of missing chances after being sent through on goal. Palmer became only the third English player to record 20+ goals and 10+ assists in a Premier League season after Frank Lampard and Harry Kane.

The youngster, who has been named as Chelsea Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year, is in the running for more honours this season. He is among the nominees for the league's Young Player of the Year as well as Player of the Year awards.

Nicolas Jackson surpasses Chelsea legend's debut season numbers

Much-maligned striker Nicolas Jackson has managed to surpass the goal tally of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba in his debut season at the club. The Senegalese striker was on target once more against Nottingham Forest to score his 17th of a topsy-turvy season so far.

Like Jackson, Drogba got the number 15 shirt after he arrived from Olympique Marseille in 2004, and scored 16 goals in 41 appearances for the club. So far this season, the 22-year-old Jackson has featured 42 times and scored 17 goals for Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson has led the line admirably at times this season, with his header from a Reece James cross helping this side win 3-2 at City Ground on Saturday. He will look to finish the season strongly ahead of a summer in which the Blues are reportedly looking to sign another striker.