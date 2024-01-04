"It was a privilege to play for this huge club" - PL star sends message as he returns to parent club after loan spell at Manchester United

Sergio Reguilon has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after returning to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur following a loan spell with Manchester United. The former Real Madrid and Sevilla left-back admitted that he feels privileged to have reprsented a club of the Red Devills' stature.

The 27-year-old thanked Manchester United fans, teammates and everyone associated with the club. The former Atletico Madrid left-back also wished Erik ten Hag's side best for the future. Reguilon wrote on X:

"It has been great to play for Manchester United and I just want to say thank you to the club, the fans and my teammates. It was a privilege to play for this huge club. I wish all the best for the Red Devils."

Reguilon joined Manchester United in a loan deal last summer when Erik ten Hag's side were short of options at left-back. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both injured at that time, Reguilon was brought in as emergency cover for a short loan spell.

He made a total of 12 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, the majority of which were from the bench.

Manchester United could make an attempt to sign Liverpool target

Manchester United could reportedly launch an offer this month to sign Brazilian midfielder Andre, a player who has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. Fulham have also been linked with the newly-capped Brazil international and have reportedly been in talks with Fluminense.

According to Trivela, Erik ten Hag is desperate for a new midfielder at the club. Liverpool reportedly tried to sign Andre in the summer but Fluminense were unwilling to sell at that time. However, they are now happy to cash in with the Brazilian season already over.

Andre previously lavished praise on the Premier League when asked about it by Spanish outlet AS in November 2023. He said:

“I follow the Premier League a lot. It’s a very competitive league that demands a lot from players. But today my dream is to live day by day here in Fluminense. I don’t know what will happen in the future. I have a long contract at Fluminense [which runs until the end of 2026] and I really like being here.”

Andre (22) is regarded as the future of Brazilian midfield and has already won four caps for the Selecao. He came through Fluminense's youth academy and has made 170 appearances for his boyhood club till date.