"It was the right thing for me" - Premier League star admits it was hard for him to leave Chelsea 

Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento has revealed that it was hard for him to leave Chelsea back in 2021.

An academy product of the Blues, Livramento left the London club in August 2021 after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal and joined Southampton. Speaking about the decision to leave the Stamford Bridge club, Livramento told The Telegraph:

“I was at Chelsea from the age of seven. So, to leave was hard, especially before I'd played a single game, but it was the right thing for me to do."

He added:

"I remember when I first signed my first contract as a pro, I think it was for 300 Euros a week, something like that. I couldn't believe it. I was a 16-year-old and I thought I was living the dream."

Further speaking about leaving the Blues, Livramento said:

"I didn't leave against my will. I'll always love the club and I would've loved to play for them, but it doesn't annoy me."

Livramento, despite coming through the Blues youth ranks, never made an appearance for the senior team. After two years at Southampton, he is currently at Newcastle. He has made 30 appearances for the Magpies after joining the club last summer, scoring and laying out an assist once each.

Chelsea target Leny Yoro as Thiago Silva's replacement - Reports

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is closing in on 40 and his contract will expire at the end of the current season. He could reportedly leave the Blues on a free transfer. The Londoners are now targeting LOSC Lille's Leny Yoro as a replacement for Silva, as per Evening Standard.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous breakthrough season in France and European giants like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Yoro.

In 27 appearances this season, he has helped Lille keep 16 clean sheets across competitions. According to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman has a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season and has an estimated market value of €25 million.