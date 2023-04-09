"It's actually over" - Liverpool potentially dealt massive blow ahead of Premier League clash against Arsenal, fans lose their minds on Twitter 

Liverpool fans are fearing the worst after Darwin Nunez was not spotted with his teammates for their pre-match walk ahead of their crunch clash with Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's side host the Gunners at Anfield today (April 9). It is customary that Liverpool players to go for pre-match walks ahead of matches. However, Nunez was not spotted with the group, per The Anfield Talk. Fans are assuming that the Uruguayan could miss the encounter.

It may just be an odd occurrence rather than Nunez being sidelined. There have been no reports of the striker being injured or set to miss the game. However, fans are already concluding that he will miss the clash at Anfield.

The Uruguayan frontman has been in fine form, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 35 games across competitions. His absence would be a massive headache for Klopp, whose side are in stark need of a positive result.

Liverpool are eighth in the league, 13 points off the top four. They face an Arsenal side that are top of the table, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

One fan is already predicting that the Merseysiders will suffer a loss due to Nunez's potential absence:

"It's actually over for us."

Here's how fans on Twitter are fearing that Nunez will miss the game due to not being spotted with players on their pre-match walk:

Shahid Butt @shahidb @TheAnfieldTalk What on Gods earth is going on at this club with regard to missing players suddenly

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko highlights how dangerous Liverpool are ahead of showdown

Zinchenko assesses Arsenal's opponents.

Arsenal will look to keep their winning momentum going as they race towards their first league title since 2004. The Gunners have won their last five games in the league and have enjoyed a superb season under Mikel Arteta.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko has stressed that Liverpool still pose a threat despite their less than a convincing campaign. He told Arsenal's official website:

"Everyone knows how dangerous Liverpool are, they’re an amazing team so it doesn’t matter where they are in the table."

Zinchenko alluded to the fact that games at Anfield are special and that the Merseysiders are unpredictable at home:

"Every single game against them is a massive game, especially at Anfield as it is a special place where you never know what’s going to happen.”

The Gunners did beat today's hosts 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates last October. However, Klopp's men are unbeaten in their last five league games at Anfield. This includes a 7-0 demolition of Manchester United in early March.

