Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans on Twitter are moaning over the fact that Carlos Soler starts behind Lionel Messi for the Ligue 1 showdown against Lens. The Parisians are set to take on second-placed Lens in a top-of-the-table home clash.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for the French club. Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are the two wingbacks. Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, and Marquinhos are the three central defenders. Soler features in midfield alongside Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha. Kylian Mbappe partners Messi in the attack.

Soler joined the club from Valencia in the summer. While he was a highly touted prospect during his time in Spain, Soler has failed to impress with his performances for the Paris club so far this campaign.

He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 31 matches so far this campaign. Fans are unhappy to see him start behind Messi, as one wrote on Twitter:

"when soler start u know its over already but we dont have ANYONE in the bench so… yeah."

The Parisians have 69 points from 30 Ligue 1 matches and hold a six-point lead over RC Lens. Fans, however, are fearful to see Soler start behind Lionel Messi.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi was recently named in TIME's 100 most influential people

Lionel Messi is a legend in his craft. His achievements in the beautiful game have inspired millions across the globe. The PSG superstar's impact transcends his on-field activities.

TIME's 100 recently named Messi among the 100 most influential people in the world. The Argentine ace was partnered by his club teammate Kylian Mbappe as well.

Messi had a stellar 2022, as he played a starring role in guiding Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar. The 35-year-old won the Golden Ball for scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the tournament.

