"It's always him", "Messi come outside" - Social media explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace to help 9-man Al Nassr win Arab Club Champions Cup

Fans on social media exploded after Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win against Al-Hilal in the Arab Cup of Champions final on Saturday (August 12). Ronaldo scored a brace before being stretchered off with an injury in extra time.

Al-Alamy found themselves trailing after 51 minutes as Michael scored the opener in the Riyadh derby for Al-Hilal. Abdulelah Al-Amri was sent off in the 71st minute to exacerbate matters for Luis Castro's team.

Ronaldo, however, restored parity with his 74th minute goal after being set up by Sultan Al Ghannam. Al-Alamy were reduced to nine men four minutes later after Nawaf Boushal was sent off.

Ronaldo, though, scored once more in the eighth minute of extra time with a header after Seko Fofana's effort had struck the woodwork. The score stayed 2-1 as Ronaldo won his first trophy for the Saudi Pro League club since his January debut.

Fans commented, with one tweeting:

"It's him, it's always him. He comes to life when his team needs him. Ronaldo."

Another commented:

"CRISTIANO RONALDO BRACE IN THE CUP FINAL ! WHO ELSE BUT HIM WHAT A COME BACK. THE GREATEST THERE IS, THE GREATEST THERE WAS, THE GREATEST THERE WILL EVER BE."

"Who else but ronaldo."

"Who else but ronaldo."

"MESSI COME OUTSIDE."

"MESSI COME OUTSIDE."

Another commented:

"RONALDO BRACE IN A FINAL!!! MESSI COME OUTSIDE ASAP."

One claimed:

"RONALDO my goat.. still silencing haters at 38. greatest ever."

One more said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo The Greatest There Ever Will Be!!"

Another fan wrote:

"Can we all agree that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player that has ever lived."

Can Lionel Messi follow Cristiano Ronaldo and win his first trophy with Inter Miami?

Ronaldo has won his first trophy as an Al-Nassr player. While he went trophyless in his first half season for the Saudi Pro League club, the Portugal captain flourished in his first final.

Messi, meanwhile, has been in great form for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup, scoring eight goals in five games to guide his team to the semifinal, where they play Philadelphia Union on Tuesday (August 15).

Whether the Argentine can follow Ronaldo and win a trophy within a week of the latter's triumph remains to be seen.