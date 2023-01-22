"It's a big ask" - Roy Keane explains what Manchester United must do to remain in Premier League title race

Roy Keane has explained what Manchester United must do to remain in the Premier League title race.

The Red Devils will take on league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday in what could be a game that could determine the fate of the title race.

A win for Manchester United would mean that they would close the gap with the Gunners to just five points, while a defeat would increase the gap to 11 points.

Former Manchester United skipper and club legend Roy Keane has credited his former club for their significant improvement this season.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has claimed that a defeat would mean that the Red Devils would need to forget about their title chances. He told Sky Sports:

"Can they [#mufc] get in the mix of winning the title? You would have been told you're mad saying that a few months ago. But if they can come and win here today, it's a big ask, they are very much in the mix."

"Anything less than a win [against Arsenal] and you can certainly forget about #mufc for the title."

Erik ten Hag has done a remarkable job since taking over at Old Trafford in the summer during the club's tough times.

The Red Devils have enjoyed themselves in recent weeks and find themselves pretty much in the title race.

They have secured 39 points in 19 games so far and find themselves eight points adrift of Arsenal ahead of their Sunday clash against the Gunners.

Erik ten Hag's side are the only team in the Premier League to have beaten Arsenal this season.

The last meeting between the two sides at Old Trafford ended 3-1 in Manchester United's favor in September.

PSG and Manchester United among clubs offered chance to sign Juventus superstar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are reportedly among the top clubs in Europe offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

As reported by 90min, Juventus are very much aware that the Serbia international wants to play in the UEFA Champions League.

The Old Lady are therefore willing to let their star attacker depart either in January or in the summer for the right price.

Vlahovic was signed by the Bianconeri from Fiorentina for a deal worth €70 million plus €10 million in add-ons in last year's winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 36 games for the Italian giants so far till date.

