“It’s big for the MLS” – Phil Neville chooses whether Lionel Messi or David Beckham signing would be biggest MLS transfer

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville believes signing Lionel Messi would be 'life-changing' for Major League Soccer (MLS). He claimed that the Argentine would change everything about football in the United States.

Messi has been linked with inter Miami for some time, and reports suggest he is open to joining them. His contract at PSG expires at the end of the season, but the club have the option to extend it by another season.

The Athletic Soccer @TheAthleticSCCR



Now, he manages Beckham's Inter Miami.



Neville explains how he's integrating Josef Martinez into the squad and his outlook starting his third season in charge:



theathletic.com/4232360/2023/0… Phil Neville was a part of Manchester United's famed 1992 academy class with David Beckham.Now, he manages Beckham's Inter Miami.Neville explains how he's integrating Josef Martinez into the squad and his outlook starting his third season in charge: Phil Neville was a part of Manchester United's famed 1992 academy class with David Beckham.Now, he manages Beckham's Inter Miami.Neville explains how he's integrating Josef Martinez into the squad and his outlook starting his third season in charge:theathletic.com/4232360/2023/0…

Speaking to The Athletic, Neville claimed that managing Messi at Inter Miami would be life-changing. He said:

"I think it goes bigger than Inter Miami. I think it's in MLS. It's big for the MLS. I think this would be probably the biggest signing ever in American sports. Life will change. Things will be different. The trees might have to be bigger around the training ground. The security might have to be tighter. The walk that the players have today over to that stadium, that might have to be different. The travel might be different. The hotels we stay in might have to be different. But really that might be what we're aspiring to be like anyways. It's exciting, but I think it'd be a massive challenge."

David Beckham loves Lionel Messi and wants to sign him

David Beckham has not hidden his admiration for Lionel Messi and has consistently praised the PSG star. He spoke about the Argentine in a recent interview and said that the FIFA World Cup winner plays the game with passion.

Mundo Albiceleste ⭐🌟⭐🇦🇷 @MundoAlbicelest David Beckham is a big Lionel Messi fan!

David Beckham is a big Lionel Messi fan!https://t.co/CzeIzrA2QH

He said:

"I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he's a great father. I love him because he's a great personality, a character. He's a great person. But I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion."

Beckham added:

"He plays the game just free the way he plays. And I think this past World Cup again. I think the way he played for his team, for his country, and to win that World Cup was an incredible moment for him. And I love watching players like him."

Saudi Arabian sides and Barcelona are also interested in Lionel Messi and are keeping tabs on his contract situation.

Poll : 0 votes