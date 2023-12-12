“It’s a bizarre situation” - Ally McCoist makes honest admission on when Manchester United can win Premier League again

Rangers legend Ally McCoist feels that Manchester United could see a 30-year-wait for the Premier League title, much like their arch-rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils haven't won a single top-flight title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and their current season doesn't look too promising either.

With seven defeats from their opening 16 games, United are down in sixth position with just 27 points in the bag, 10 behind leaders Liverpool and six adrift of the top-four.

Several managers have come and gone, while almost a billion pounds have been spent in the transfer market, but United's dream of reclaiming the English crown seems as distant as ever.

McCoist, who played in England's First Division briefly in the 1980s with Sunderland, feels that the fallen giants could see a long wait for league glory, as Liveprool did.

He was quoted by The Mail, saying (via Stretty News):

“With United, what do you do now? Do you get rid of Erik ten Hag? Ten Hag, Jose Mourinho – all these good managers with a good pedigree and it’s just not worked, so it’s more than that. It’s systematic all the way through the club."

McCoist added:

“I know there’s going to be changes at the top, but Liverpool went 30 years without a title. I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but you would not be surprised if it did. It’s a bizarre situation."

McCoist also commented on United's erratic run of form, which saw them beat Chelsea, but lose to Newcastle United and Bournemouth on either side of that victory.

"I could not believe the level of performance they put in at Newcastle. That was really concerning and then they were miles better for the Chelsea game, but you look at the weekend against Bournemouth and it’s impossible to put your finger on it."

Manchester United play Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

Manchester United set to face Champions League exit tonight

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich visit the Old Trafford for their sixth and final Champions League group-stage fixture of the season, wherein anything but a win will seal a first-round exit for the Red Devils.

With just one win and four points in the bag from five games, Erik ten Hag's side are currently at the bottom of Group A. They must beat the Bavarians tonight, which isn't an easy task in itself and also hope that Galatasaray and Copenhagen play out a draw in their next game.

The probablity of both results going in their favor is slim. Bayern the clear favorites to prevail in Manchester tonight, despite a shock 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last weekend. Galatasaray are on a fine run of form right now and are expected to beat Copenhagen in the other game.