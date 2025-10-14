“It’s a cliché, but it’s true” - Vitinha breaks silence on finishing third behind Dembele and Yamal in 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings

Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha has spoken for the first time since finishing third in the Ballon d'Or race. The Portuguese star has said that he is happy with the final standings, adding that his life has not changed because of the podium finish.

Speaking to the media, Vitinha expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him on his journey and is working to improve on the pitch. He added that everyone around him is also happy with the Ballon d'Or finish and said (via OJogo):

"It's always very subjective, always largely dependent on people's opinions. I'm incredibly happy; it wouldn't have been possible without the work of my colleagues. It's a cliché, but it's true. I'm incredibly happy and grateful to the people on my journey, which is far from over. If I can do better, even better, but my life hasn't changed at all. But I'm happy day to day. It's an individual satisfaction. My family and friends, of course, are very happy."

Vitinha won the European treble with PSG last season, and also added that UEFA Nations League medal to his tally. He finished third with 703 points, while Lamine Yamal, who won the Kopa Trophy at the gala, finished second with 1059, and Ousmane Dembele, who was nominated for the first time in his career, won it with 1380.

Jose Mourinho backed Vitinha for the Ballon d'Or

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho spoke to the media earlier this year and backed Vitinha for the Ballon d'Or award. He claimed that the Portuguese midfielder and his teammate Nuno Mendes were the front-runners in his opinion and said (via Give Me Sport):

"Football, as much as we all want to make players special people, coaches special people, for me, it remains about the team. And for me, any individual trophy must always have a direct connection to titles. I love them both [Nuno Mendes and Vitinha]; I can't tell the difference. The only thing I'd say is that there's still a small group of good midfielders there, and now full-backs like that. I'd like one of them to win, obviously, but then [agent] Jorge Mendes will get mad at me because he only thinks Yamal, his player, should win."

Nuno Mendes finished 10th in the Ballon d'Or race, behind teammates Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Mohamed Salah and Raphinha finished 4th and 5th, while Chelsea's Cole Palmer was the lone England star in the top 10 this year.

