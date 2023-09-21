"It's coming" - Mikel Arteta backs 'intelligent' Arsenal summer signing to explode soon

Mikel Arteta was impressed with Kai Havrtz's showing in Arsenal's incredible 4-0 UEFA Champions League group-stage win against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (20 September).

Havertz has struggled in the No. 8 role under Mikel Arteta since his £65 million transfer from Chelsea this summer. He is used to playing in a far more advanced position but the Spanish tactician has seemingly deployed in the midfield role vacated by Granit Xhaka.

The Germany international was left out of the starting XI in the 1-0 league win against Everton on 17 September after a run of subpar displays. However, Arteta handed him a start against the Dutch outfit, where he impressed although not scoring or assisting any of his team's four goals.

After the game, a jubilant Arteta said, via the club's official website (h/t The Boot Room):

"He was very connected today in the game. It’s true that I ask him to play in two different roles in regard to the opponent’s behaviours. He’s so intelligent the way he does it. It’s just finishing one or two actions that we had again, but it’s coming and he’s so willing to do [it]."

Havertz was a player at both ends, registering two shots and one key pass while also making seven recoveries and winning nine of his 19 duels. He was seen in the opponent's box as often as he was seen in his team's defensive third, assisting his teammates.

The match marked a perfect return to the Champions League for Arsenal, who played their first game in the competition since March 2017.

Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal's performance in UCL win against PSV Eindhoven

Mikel Arteta was happy with Arsenal's display at both ends of the pitch but asked for improvement in the middle of the park.

The Gunners were rampant at the Emirates, keeping 59% of the ball and recording twice the shots as PSV's four. Their xG (expected goals) of 2.30 was far superior to the visitors' 0.55 (h/t FotMob).

Praising the Gunners' effort, Arteta said to TNT Sports after the game, via BBC:

"We enjoyed it. From the first minute we went for it. We were really good in both boxes and in the Champions League when you are really good in both boxes you have a chance. In between the boxes there are things to improve but inside the boxes we were phenomenal."

Arsenal were strong in the air, winning 63% of their aerial duels but PSV often had the better of them on the ground. The Gunners won just 42% of their ground duels PSV succeeded with 79% of the dribbles they attempted.