"It’s completely inexplicable" - Joshua Kimmich hits out at Bayern Munich teammates after loss to Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has lashed out at his teammates after the Bavarians suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, March 30.

The match, known as Der Klassiker (the classic), was a must-win for Bayern to stay alive in the title race. However, goals from German forward Karim Adeyemi (10') and Norwegian full-back Julian Ryerson (83') condemned them to a defeat.

It was their first loss to Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in a decade, as they struck only two shots on target for the first time at home since April 2021. Kimmich was left perplexed by the lack of passion and determination among his teammates, hitting out at them after the game.

He said (from @iMiaSanMia on X via Sky Sports Germany):

“I wonder how we can put in such a performance in a game like this. It’s completely inexplicable to me; it’s completely incomprehensible. In the second half, you had the feeling that nothing was at stake. It was like a friendly game. We players should go home and question ourselves."

Kimmich also sounded a warning to his teammates for the crucial UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal coming up in April, adding:

"If we play like this, it will be difficult next week against Heidenheim and, of course, also in the Champions League.”

Arsenal will host Bayern Munich at the Emirates in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 9, with the return leg in Germany scheduled for April 17.

"Congratulations" - Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel concedes Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the title race is all but over following his side's 2-0 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Just hours after Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen staged a comeback to win 2-1 against Hoffenheim, the Bavarians lost to hand them a 13-point lead with seven games to go.

Tuchel, who also coached Dortmund for 107 games between 2015 and 2017, congratulated runaway leaders Leverkusen on their imminent Bundesliga victory. In an interview with Sky Sports Germany after the game, he said:

"Obviously, yes. After today's game there is no more need to count points. How many is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen."

The German manager also expressed disappointment at the lack of desire and application from his players, adding:

"We are very disappointed because we felt we did not bring the necessary passion to win the game. It was too little from us when it came to the basics."

Tuchel, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, will be hoping that he can at least leave a mark by helping Bayern Munich make a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.