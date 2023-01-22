"It's exciting times" - Chelsea star shares thoughts on new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk 

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has commented on new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk's performance in their Premier League clash against Liverpool on January 21.

The Ukrainian winger came on in the 55th minute for Lewis Hall at Anfield and was impressive. He misplaced just one of his 14 passes, successfully completing two of his three dribble attempts and winning seven of his nine duels.

Mudryk also had two good chances to score but couldn't provide the finishing touch as the game ended in a goalless draw.

Regardless, Chelsea's new signing earned plaudits from fans, pundits, and teammates for his first showing in the Premier League. Mount also praised the winger, saying (via ViaplayFotboll):

"[Mykhailo] Mudryk today, he was very confident, he wants to show what he can do along with the other [new] players we've got. It's exciting times."

The Blues signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a whopping €100 million last week. This came after the Ukraine international was heavily linked with Arsenal.

He scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 appearances for Shakhtar before his move to Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on Mykhaylo Mudryk's debut

Graham Potter was also impressed with the Ukrainian winger's debut and said in a press conference after the game (via Chelseafc.com):

"That was really good. He’s only been with us a couple of days. He will only get better the more he is with us, and the more we understand each other, but promising signs. He will get supporters off their seats. His dribbling action is really high. He knows where the goal is."

He added:

"We had 45 minutes as his maximum, ideally around 35 minutes. We felt it as the right time to put him in, he is a fit boy and has trained a lot. He’s not played since November so it would have been a risk to play him from the start. I am happy for him to get his first minutes and start his career with us."

Squawka @Squawka Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League debut by numbers:



35 mins

100% tackle success

14 passes attempted

13 passes completed

7 duels won

4 touches in opp. box

4 x possession won

3 tackles made

2 take-ons completed

1 foul won

1 shot



No player on the pitch completed more dribbles. 🩰 Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League debut by numbers:35 mins100% tackle success14 passes attempted13 passes completed7 duels won4 touches in opp. box4 x possession won3 tackles made2 take-ons completed1 foul won1 shotNo player on the pitch completed more dribbles. 🩰 https://t.co/rhgPs0rsOk

Chelsea will hope Mudryk can help turn their season around and increase their scoring rate. The Blues are 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

They have also scored just 22 goals in the league, eight fewer than any other top 10 side. They will next host Fulham on February 3.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes