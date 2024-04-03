“It’s not his fault” - Pundit feels Chelsea hero Cole Palmer is being played out of position despite incredible form

ESPN pundit Gab Marcotti has revealed that he believes Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been playing Cole Palmer out of position this season. The England international has undoubtedly been the Blues' best player this season, but the pundit believes he is being limited by the setup.

Manchester City academy graduate Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge as a late addition to their squad in the last summer window, with the forward reportedly costing around £42.5 million. The 21-year-old has had an unbelievable impact at the club, proving to be a major positive in a season full of negatives.

Speaking via ESPN, Marcotti believes that while the forward has good numbers, they have been inflated by penalties. He also shared that he should be playing more centrally, as he would love to see how much better he does in a team built around him.

“What I would say about his numbers, there are a lot of penalties in there, and I also don’t think he’s found his right position at Chelsea.

“It’s not his fault, but when he plays wide on the right, he comes inside all the time, which is fine. Maybe he should be playing No.10, but then that puts an onus on the right-back, who’s Malo Gusto, so he is dealing with I think a lot of dysfunction around him and he takes everything in stride. So that’s certainly very encouraging."

“I’d love to see what he could do with a better assembled team around him, on a team that actually functions and produces the way the manager wants," he added.

Cole Palmer has enjoyed featuring off the right, with manager Mauricio Pochettino giving him the responsibility to come infield and do damage. The forward has recorded 16 goals and 12 assists in only 35 appearances this season and is in the race for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Chelsea youngster signs new contract with club

Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist has extended his contract at his boyhood club, penning a deal that will keep him at the club until 2026. The young center-back broke into the first team this season and has managed to impress despite featuring mostly out of position.

The deal for 20-year-old Gilchrist also includes an option to extend for one more season, and comes as a reward for his emergence. The youngster has featured 12 times for the Blues this season across all competitions.

With Reece James injured and Malo Gusto doubtful for the Manchester United clash, Gilchrist has a good chance of deputising at right-back. The former Chelsea U-21 captain has given a good account of himself, and will be keen to end the season strongly.

