“It’s frustrating at times, playing in that team” - Alan Shearer highlights challenges faced by Manchester United star after FA Cup win

Alan Shearer believes that Rasmus Hojlund does not get enough service at Manchester United. The Premier League Hall of Famer added that the youngster deserved his goal against Newport Country in the FA Cup.

Hojlund cut a frustrated figure during United's 4-2 win over Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, January 28. The striker was unable to make an impact on the game due to a lack of service. He only managed one shot in the match, which he converted, in second-half stoppage time.

Speaking on BBC, Shearer stated that Hojlund has been trying to make the most of his chances and keeps going despite his teammates not doing much for him. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I thought he toiled away really well up front on his own. He led the line really well. I thought he deserved his goal because of that. He's alive, and he sticks it away really well. As I said, I thought he deserved it because of everything that he did, his effort and everything else. He never stopped all afternoon. It's frustrating at times, playing in that team, because I'm not quite sure when the ball is coming in. But you've got to keep going, and he did that and he got his goal. He deserved it."

Hojlund scored five goals in six UEFA Champions League games this season and was the joint top-scorer of the competition's group stages. However, he has scored just twice in 16 Premier League matches and once in two FA Cup games for Manchester United.

Paul Parker blasts Manchester United players for Rasmus Hojlund's form

Paul Parker has criticized Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho and claimed that no striker would want to play with the two wingers. The former Manchester United full-back added that Hojlund makes good runs but never gets the ball to his feet near the goal.

Parker told Tipsbladet:

"Honestly, it must be shit to be Rasmus Højlund and play with those teammates. No strikers want to play alongside Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. I've seen that Roy Keane has said that Højlund hasn't shown enough desire to score goals, but it must also be difficult when you never get the ball."

"However, I can see where Keane is coming from because Højlund sometimes doesn't make the runs into the box, which is a weakness. He needs to improve on that. I've said it before, but he needs to be more selfish. He should demand to get the ball every time."

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. The Red Devils reportedly paid £72 million to sign the Danish striker who scored 10 goals in 34 matches for the Serie A side.