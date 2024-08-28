“It’s funny how life works sometimes” - New Arsenal signing Mikel Merino sheds light on why he had Gunners’ kit in childhood picture clicked in Spain

Arsenal's latest signing Mikel Merino shared the story behind owning a 2004-05 Gunners kit back in childhood after photos of him wearing the kit emerged online. The Spaniard recreated his childhood images by posing in the current Arsenal kit shortly after his signing.

In an interview with the club's media after his signing, Merino revealed the story behind the kit, and said (via Arsenal Insider):

“It’s funny how life works sometimes, those pictures were taken like 20 years ago (when he was eight), when I was a kid. My father was a footballer as well, and I used to have T-shirts of the teams that he played in, but I never used to have other teams or the football teams T-shirts."

Merino's father was also a professional footballer who played for La Liga sides Celta Vigo and Osasuna. Recalling the fond memories of his father, Merino continued:

“But one holiday, my parents came home and gifted me a full Arsenal kit, and I remember being over the moon, and wanting to take pictures as if I were a professional. It’s funny how right now, I’m achieving a dream to play in a huge club and it’s funny how life works, that I have those pictures from twenty years ago.”

The Gunners signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad for a reported €38.5 million on a four-year deal this summer.

The Spaniard's career began in the Osasuna academy before he moved on to play for clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United. The Spaniard rose to prominence during his last six years at Real Sociedad before moving to the North London club.

"Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on their new summer signing

Shortly after Arsenal officially announced the signing of Mikel Merino, Gunners coach Mikel Arteta appreciated the Spaniard for his high technical ability. He explained (via GOAL):

"Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."

Arteta further drew attention to Merino's iconic moment for Spain in Euro 2024. The midfielder scored the winning goal in extra-time (119') against Germany in the quarter-final, leading La Roja to the semi-final. Arteta continued:

"As we all saw in the summer, Mikel is also a winner, with his strong performances throughout the Euros helping Spain win the tournament. We are delighted to welcome Mikel and his family to the club and can’t wait to start working with him."

Arsenal were reportedly keen on signing Mikel Merino since July and he could be a good addition to the squad to strengthen the midfielder. Arteta's men will look to win the Premier League once again this season after losing out to Manchester City twice in the last two seasons.

