"It's in God's hands" "Get this man out of my club" - Chelsea fans lose their minds as 2 out-of-form stars start against Manchester City

Chelsea fans are unhappy with Graham Potter's decision to name Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher in the starting lineup for his team's FA Cup third-round clash against Manchester City.

Both Gallagher and Mount are currently out of form. Gallagher featured as a late substitute during the recent Premier League defeat against Pep Guardiola's side as he managed to bring some enthusiasm to the side. Mount, meanwhile, missed out on the game after suffering a knock in training. He is back in the side for the cup game.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts between the sticks for Potter's team. Bashir Humphreys, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, and young Lewis Hall complete the back four for the Blues.

Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, and Gallagher start in midfield, while Mount, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech will lead the line for the Blues.

Fans, however, were not happy with Mount and Gallagher's inclusions. They claimed that Gallagher might get sent off. Some opined that it was unfair on Potter's part to pick the duo ahead of Carney Chukwemeka.

Others opined that the FA Cup is the last chance for the Blues to win silverware this season. Here are some of the best reactions after Chelsea's lineup against Manchester City for the FA Cup clash was announced:

Should’ve just start our best midfield trio and ship Clownt. Get this man out of my club. This is our last chance to win a trophy, and Potter chose to start Mount, Gallagher and Chalobozo you know. Should’ve just start our best midfield trio and ship Clownt. Get this man out of my club.

Graham Potter says he wants Chelsea compete for trophies ahead of Manchester City clash

Ahead of the FA Cup third-round clash against Manchester City, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he wants the team to compete for trophies. He said (via the Blues' official website):

"We always want to try and compete for trophies, absolutely we do, In terms of how that gets measured, you have to take the season as it is and analyse it at the end of the campaign. We're not halfway through the season yet, there's still lots to play for."

Potter further spoke about the importance of the cup game and said he expects a difficult clash against the Cityzens. He said:

"We've got a game in a cup competition that of course we want to do well in. We want to go through, that's for sure, and we want to compete. Obviously we have a difficult game in terms of playing Manchester City at their place but you saw from the other night, we matched them for large periods of the game and gave a pretty spirited performance. We need to do the same again today and try to improve."

