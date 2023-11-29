"It’s going to be interesting" - Theo Walcott makes claim about Arsenal's chances in the UEFA Champions League this season

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has assessed the Gunners' chances of winning the UEFA Champions League this season.

The north London outfit returned to the apex of European football this term after seven years, their last appearance being in the 2016-17 season. The Gunners' valiant Premier Leauge title challenge during the 2022-23 campaign earned them a spot in the tournament this season.

Walcott believes Arsenal do have what it takes to win their first Champions League in club history this term. However, he reckons Arteta will have to choose between European triumph and Premier League glory.

The retired forward told the club's official website (as quoted by Metro):

"I think it’s really interesting, because Arsenal haven’t been in the Champions League for a few years, but I do feel a lot of teams will fear playing this team."

He added:

"I think at some point this season Mikel might have to make a decision about what he wants to prioritise, because I can see Arsenal being right in contention until the end of the season, and it might be a case of deciding which one he wants to go for."

Walcott concluded:

"It’s going to be interesting, but there’s no doubt the club are moving the right way under Mikel, and it’s looking really exciting."

The Gunners have had a great start to the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign. The north London outfit top their group with a lead of five points over second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

They will next face RC Lens at the Emirates on Wednesday, November 29.

"I think he’s a tremendous player" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal star ahead of RC Lens clash

Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Arsenal star Leandro Trossard ahead of his side's Champions League encounter against RC Lens.

The Gunners signed the Belgium international from Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the year for £27 million. He has so far proven to be a great asset for the north London outfit. During the 2022-23 campaign, Trossard recorded one goal and 10 assists in 25 games.

During a pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked by reporters whether Trossard has offered the best bang for the buck since his arrival. The Spanish manager spoke highly of the Belgian forward and said (per the club's official website):

"I don’t know about the financial side, I’m not an economist at the club! I think he’s a tremendous player, that has great talent and especially great intelligence to play the way we want to play, so he’s a really good fit for us."

Trossard has displayed some impressive form this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances across competitions.