“It’s gonna be an interesting summer” - Mateu Alemany makes confident Barcelona claim amid Lionel Messi links ahead of transfer window

As the transfer window approaches, all eyes are on Barcelona's potential reunion with Lionel Messi, with sporting director Mateu Alemany hinting at a thrilling summer for the Catalan club.

Speaking ahead of Saturday (April 29)'s clash with Real Betis, Alemany acknowledged that the club continuously evaluated potential moves throughout the year, and that this particular summer would be "interesting."

Speaking to Movistar, he stated (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Although it seems that the market opens in summer, the obligation of the technical secretariat, of the sports management, is to be ‘non-stop’ analyzing what happens in the first team and in the lower categories throughout the year. We have been doing it and anticipating situations."

He then concluded:

“When the season ends we will see what happens in exits and entrances. It will be an interesting summer, I’ll tell you.”

Speculation has been rampant about the comings and goings at Camp Nou, with Barcelona facing pressure to trim their wage bill and generate revenue. Consequently, several departures may be in store for the team.

However, the Blaugrana are also reportedly eager to bolster their squad in key areas, with a potential Lionel Messi reunion in the works.

Among the myriad of rumors surrounding the club, perhaps the most intriguing is the potential return of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar. As the summer transfer window draws closer, the anticipation surrounding Barcelona's next move will certainly grow.

Xavi confirms Barcelona's talks with La Liga over Lionel Messi's potential return

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that the club have engaged in discussions with La Liga concerning Lionel Messi's return from Ligue 1.

Addressing the media, Xavi confirmed that while negotiations for Lionel Messi's return are underway, the team's primary objective remains securing the league title this season. He said (via GOAL):

"Yes [Barcelona met with La Liga], but not only for the possible arrival of Leo. We'll see in order to improve the squad for next year, but it is not the important issue; there is still a league to win."

He emphasized that the club's immediate focus is on the upcoming match against Betis and their pursuit of the La Liga title:

"Tomorrow we have a key game and this is the important issue. This is a matter of Mateu (Alemany) and he informs us, but, in theory, everything is going well. In the end, we don't know if it's going to happen or not. It's very soon to talk about it."

"We are focused on the match against Betis and on winning La Liga, which would give us a lot of stability. We will talk about possible signings."

The Catalan giants are eager to reunite with their former star, who departed in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

