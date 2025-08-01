“It’s a great signing for Arsenal" - Former PL boss reveals why he believes Victor Gyokeres is the 'signing of the summer'

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has named Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres as the signing of the summer in the Premier League. He believes that the striker checks all the boxes and is exactly what Mikel Arteta's squad needed.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew named Gyokeres as the best signing in the Premier League this summer and expressed delight that the transfer materialized. He pointed out that the striker could score with both his feet and his head, making him one of the best in the league. Pardew said (via TBRFootball):

"I'm a big fan. I think it's the signing of the summer in terms of a striker because I think he does all the jobs. He runs the channels, he's good into feet, he's finishing off all three actions, the left foot, right foot, head, is good. It's a great signing for Arsenal, really great. Been a lot of noise around it, but they finally got it over the line."

The Gunners paid a reported €73.5 million to sign Gyokeres this summer, after a long negotiation process with Sporting CP. Manchester United reportedly tried to hijack the deal at the very end, but failed to convince the striker.

Gyokeres scored 39 goals in the Portuguese league last season for Sporting CP. He also had six goals in the UEFA Champions League and five more in the Taça de Portugal.

Arsenal can win the treble this season, claims former player

Former Arsenal star Anders Limpar has backed Mikel Arteta's side to win the treble this season. He believes that they have the squad that can go the distance this. Limpar claimed (via AceOdds):

"If you look at the whole team sheet, they have an amazing team. I mean, come on, they can win the treble next year with a team like this. They definitely have one of the best teams if everything goes well, because the squad is truly unbelievable. It's mindblowing.

"All of those players could play for any team in England. This is the best Arsenal team since 'The Invincibles'. Arsenal were really good in the 90's but we now have a dream team again. They now need to win trophies but they're not far from winning due to the players at the club."

The Gunners have not won a major trophy under Mikel Arteta in the last five seasons. His only major honor at the club was the FA Cup triumph in 2019/20, just months after taking over from Unai Emery.

