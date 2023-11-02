"It’s a huge game for Erik ten Hag and his team" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Fulham v Manchester United

Former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Fulham to beat Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League encounter on Saturday (November 4).

The pundit talked about the Red Devils' excellent head-to-head record against the Cottagers. Manchester United have not suffered a loss in their past 15 meetings in the English top tier, their last defeat being in December 2009 (via 11v11.com).

However, Savage then pointed out the club's poor form under Erik ten Hag in recent weeks. The Red Devils have suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford against Manchester City in the Premier League and Newcastle United in the EFL Cup.

Savage believes the circumstances provide Fulham the perfect opportunity to finally get one over Manchester United in the English top tier.

The retired Welsh footballer, who graduated from United's academy, has predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favor of Marco Silva's men. While giving his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, he told Football365:

"Manchester United haven’t lost against Fulham in 17 games and if my maths is correct the last time Fulham beat them was back in 2009. I think Fulham could beat them again I really do. I know this is away from Manchester United, but the last two home games were two 3-0 defeats."

Savage added:

"I don’t think that has happened at Old Trafford since 1962 or something like that, which is quite remarkable. It’s a huge game for Erik ten Hag and his team, but do you know what? I’m going for a Fulham home win. Fulham 2-1."

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag's side can prove the pundit wrong this weekend.

"It is worrying stuff for him" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United's performances under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed his former club for their poor performances this season. The pundit admitted that the Red Devils' form under Ten Hag this term has worried him.

Neville said (via TEAMtalk):

"At the moment it is worrying stuff for him, losing matches but the performances have been really awful. Even the ones they have won in the last few weeks. Nowhere near good enough. You knew if half decent teams came to Old Trafford they would be back with losses again."

United were knocked out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night (November 1) after a disappointing display against Newcastle. Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall, and Joe Willock got on the scoresheet for the Magpies, securing qualification to the quarterfinals for their side.

This comes after Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. Neville addressed the two encounters and added:

“You imagine after Sunday, Ten Hag would have had a message or meeting with the players to lift them for tonight. What do you say after this when you have seen it repeated, the same type of performance. Newcastle have made eight changes, what does he say to them, what is he thinking.”

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table after five wins and losses each from their first ten matches. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can pull it together and regain some traction against Fulham.