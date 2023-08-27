“It’s not a joke” - Liverpool can finish above Manchester City, claims summer signing

Liverpool's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai has boldly claimed that the Reds can finish above champions Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

The Cityzens have dominated English football in the last six years, winning five league titles, including the last three. Only Liverpool have been able to stop the City onslaught, winning the league in the 2019-20 season.

They have consistently challenged Pep Guardiola's side in recent years except for last season. The Reds finished trophyless and in fifth place in the league table.

Jurgen Klopp's side certainly require a big improvement but Szoboszlai is confident they will be able to challenge Manchester City again. When asked which team will finish above City this season, the Hungarian midfielder replied (via LFC Transfer Room):

“Us… It’s not a joke, I am thinking it. I always think that way even if it is hard.”

Liverpool (8th) have had a decent start to the 2023-24 season and are two points behind Manchester City (5th) after two games.

The Reds earned a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their first game of the season. They then beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield despite Alexis Mac Allister's sending-off in the 58th minute.

Szoboszlai was named the Player of the Match against Bournemouth. The Reds secured him from RB Leipzig earlier this summer by triggering his release clause worth £60 million.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne hails Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne ranked his top three Premier League players in different positions. When asked to rank Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Silva, and Lisandro Martinez, the Belgian picked the Liverpool captain at the top.

De Buryne and Van Dijk are close friends and were spotted holidaying together during the summer break. They also have huge respect for each other as footballers as evidenced by De Bruyne's comments on the Dutchman. The Manchester City ace said:

“Rolls-Royce. He’s got everything. Obviously I know him well but he’s got right foot, left foot, speed, height, he’s a leader. Thiago [Silva] is also amazing, but I just think Virgil’s got that little bit more.”

Liverpool signed Van Dijk from Southampton in 2018 and he has made 224 appearances for them, helping the Reds win multiple trophies.

The Dutchman has faced De Bruyne 16 times for club and country, winning seven times, losing five and drawing four.