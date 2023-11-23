"It's just a matter of time" - Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United star to start scoring goals for the club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Rasmus Hojlund to find his goalscoring form in the Premier League.

The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Atalanta for £64 million plus £8 million in add-ons in the summer. The Danish striker has scored five goals in four UEFA Champions League games this season. He has yet to open his account in the Premier League, though, despite playing nine games.

Ten Hag has backed Hojlund to start scoring goals as he said (via The United Stand):

"As long as we, as a team, are creating the chances, and as long as he is convinced, I believe he will start scoring goals."

"If you score in the Champions League five times, you will score also in the Premier League, it's just a matter of time."

Hojlund isn't the only Manchester United forward struggling this season though. The likes of Antony, Marcus Rashford, Hojlund, and Anthony Martial have combined for just one Premier League goal so far. It was scored by Rashford in their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal back in September.

This has seen the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, and Harry Maguire as the unlikely goalscorers in their recent wins. Manchester United have won four of their last five league games and are sixth in the table, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United receive major injury boost

The Red Devils have received some good news in terms of injury updates in their squad. Left-back Luke Shaw has returned to training while centre-back Lisandro Martinez has started individual training on grass.

Manchester United have been without the duo for the majority of this season so far. Both Shaw and Martinez are key players for Erik ten Hag. They formed the left side of the defense that helped keep the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season (17).

With Tyrell Malacia also injured, Ten Hag has used Diogo Dalot and loanee Sergio Reguilon at left-back in Shaw's absence. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans have filled in for Martinez this season with Raphael Varane also suffering injuries.

Manchester United will next face Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26. While Shaw could potentially make the squad for the fixture, Martinez will still remain out.

The Toffees are currently 19th in the Premier League after they received a 10-point deduction due to being found guilty of a financial breach.