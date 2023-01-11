"It's like they're playing football manager" - Gabby Agbonlahor rips into Chelsea for completing 'panic signing' of Joao Felix

Gabriel Agbonlahor has ripped into Chelsea for signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season.

The Blues have already announced a deal that will see the Portugal international plying his trade at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the campaign.

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Blues for their transfer activities.

The former England attacker has claimed that it looks like Chelsea are playing Football Manager and also insisted that the West London club have issues with their recruitment team.

Agbonlahor has also claimed that Felix is unlikely to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and will be dominated physically. He told Football Insider:

“I don’t think so. Chelsea have got issues, and it’s getting embarrassing. Arsenal say they want Mudryk, then Chelsea bid for him.

“Man United are in for Felix, and now Chelsea have got him. It’s like they’re playing Football Manager."

“It’s a panic signing, and they’re in a weird place at the moment. Watching him, I think he’ll get bullied in the Premier League.”

As reported by Sky Sports, the Blues will pay Diego Simeone's side €11 million as a loan fee, as well as his wages.

Arsenal and Manchester United were also interested in the Portugal international but were not willing to pay such an exorbitant amount.

Felix hasn't been able to live up to expectations at the Wanda Metropolitano since his €126 million move from Benfica in 2019.

The versatile attacker has not really been able to flourish in Diego Simeone's defensive system and has gone out of favor this season.

The Portuguese attacker has scored just five goals and provided three assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

Felix has made a total of 131 appearances for the Colchoneros till date, having scored just 34 goals and provided 18 assists.

Chelsea considering move to sign 20-year-old PSV youngster

The West London outfit are reportedly considering making a move for PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke.

According to Tom Roddy of The Times, the Blues have identified the former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate as a potential signing.

The London-born winger has made a name for himself at PSV and likes to operate on the right flank.

Since making his debut for the Eredivisie giants, Madueke has made 79 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 14 assists.

The youngster has missed several games with an ankle injury this season. He has made just eight appearances this season, scoring twice in the process.

