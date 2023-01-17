“It’s ludicrous, it’s illogical” – Pundit lashes out at Chelsea for their transfer activity under Todd Boehly

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has lashed out at Chelsea over their transfer activity under co-owner Todd Boehly after the Blues secured the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk in a deal worth €100 million.

Branding Boehly's spending spree as illogical and ludicrous, Murphy said on talkSPORT:

“It’s absolutely preposterous, it’s ludicrous, it’s illogical and it’s not helpful in the short-term or the long-term as Graham Potter just said. I think he’s sitting at home on an evening thinking, ‘What the hell is going on?’ There’s no way he’s sanctioned all these. He brought in some of his own recruitment people."

“Todd Boehly takes himself out of the firing line and brings in two guys, one was the technical director, one was a sporting director. There’s a lot of chefs in the kitchen, a lot of people supposed to be doing one job, too many for my liking.”

Chelsea have welcomed a lot of big names since Todd Boehly's takeover last year. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Joao Felix have made the switch to Stamford Bridge in the last six months.

Murphy is concerned about how Blues boss Graham Potter will manage the plethora of top talents at his disposal. He continued:

“The football perspective for me is that the manager has got a huge problem trying to keep big players happy. That is one of the hardest things at a big football club, is keeping everybody on board because what happens is you get little cliques, and they’re cancerous."

"They spread through everybody else, you’ve got people talking in one corner, people happy in one corner, every time there’s a problem, every time there’s a bad game, a bad selection, they’re, ‘What is he doing, the manager? He doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s only managed Brighton.'"

Murphy concluded:

“I’m paraphrasing some of the things that might get said of course, but the problem you’ve got with a squad that big and that many players desperate for success and desperate to play most weeks, is keeping everyone happy. It’s impossible with the amount of numbers he’s got."

A look at Chelsea's major signings under Todd Boehly

Chelsea's owner - Todd Booehly.

Chelsea have signed many stars since Boehly took charge of affairs at Stamford Bridge. They signed the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the summer transfer window.

This winter, they've managed to lure the likes of Joao Felix, Mukhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoît Badiashile, and Gabriel Slonina to Stamford Bridge.

These players will be expected to get the club back among the top teams in the league following their poor start to the season. Potter's men are currently 10th in the Premier League table. They have also been knocked out of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

