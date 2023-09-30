"It’s a massive advantage" - Jurgen Klopp claims Chelsea have a massive advantage over Liverpool this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Chelsea have a massive advantage over his side in the Premier League this season. The German tactician explained that the Blues, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, are better placed to compete for Champions League places due to their lack of participation in Europe.

Recall that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur aren't taking part in any European competition this season after failing to secure their spots last term. Liverpool, meanwhile, are active in the Europa League and recently defeated LASK 3-1 in their opening fixture last week.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Spurs this weekend, Jurgen Klopp explained why the two London-based clubs have a massive advantage in the race to secure Champions League qualification ahead of next season.

"Chelsea and Tottenham have no European football,” the German told reporters on Friday. "Two heavyweights not in European football, they have the whole week to train when others travel. It’s a massive advantage. Getting into the Champions League this year will be a massive, difficult task because they will be well rested.”

Jurgen Klopp also discussed his side's brilliant start to the season. The Reds have shown tremendous improvements following a poor outing last term and the German has positive things to say about his group.

"Yeah. We had a good pre-season with a lot of players together, that is the main reason. That helps, definitely. Getting results in moments recently that may have gone the other way in previous years," he added.

“Individually, their quality is good, the potential is there. The group is open for many things. This is a new start, year one for this team. We have created a basis and used it. We don’t know how good we are, how stable this is, but we’ve had good moments."

How Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool compare with Chelsea in the Premier League so far this season

Liverpool have been the most impressive of the three teams in the league so far this term. The Reds currently rank second in the table with 16 points in six games. They have recorded five victories and one draw, scoring 15 goals and conceding five in the process.

Tottenham are two places below Klopp's side in the table with 14 points in six games. Spurs have won four and drawn two matches in the English top flight, scoring 15 goals and conceding seven.

Chelsea, on the other hand, sit further down the rankings as they occupy the 14th spot with five points in six games. They have recorded one victory, two draws and three defeats, scoring five goals in the process and letting in six.

While Liverpool lock horns with Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend (September 30), Chelsea will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday (October 2).