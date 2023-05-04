"It's a move they should be vary of" - Glen Johnson urges Liverpool to snub 'risky' move for Manchester City star

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has warned the Reds against signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Englishman believes a move for the former Leeds United man could have a negative impact on the club psychologically.

Manchester City signed the England international from Leeds last summer for £42 million. Phillips has, however, failed to cement his place in the starting XI this season, having had to deal with injuries as well. He has been below the likes of Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, and Kevin de Bruyne in the pecking order.

The Leeds academy graduate has made just eight Premier League appearances for the Cityzens this term. He has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool (via GOAL). The Reds are now in the market for a fresh midfield prospect after relinquishing their interest in Jude Bellingham.

However, Johnson believes the potential move could be detrimental to Liverpool mentally. He suggested that the Reds should not sign a player that cannot even break into the first team at City.

The retired defender told GG Recon when asked about the club's interest in Phillips (as quoted by Rousing The Kop):

“Yes, the injuries would be an issue. Liverpool should be aiming to compete with Manchester City, so signing a player that can’t get in their team is kind of like accepting having their second-string players and Manchester City will be believing that they’re miles ahead of Liverpool. Psychology-wise, it’s a move they should be wary of."

He added:

"Kalvin is obviously a very good player, but his injuries make this move a risky one for Liverpool. He needs to get fit and show that he’s good enough for Manchester City before another top club tries to sign him.”

Overall, Phillips has made 17 appearances across competitions this campaign, starting just two cup games.

"This City side is superior" - Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher says Manchester City could be 'the best English team of all time'

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes this Manchester City team could be considered the greatest English side of all time if they win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Englishman also stated that the current Manchester City team are superior to the iconic Manchester United side that won the treble in 1999.

Carragher said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"This City side is superior to the Manchester United team that won the treble in 1999. There is barely any similarity in how they are going about trying to match that achievement."

He added:

"If City win the Champions League this season there will be those who believe we are watching the best English club team of all time. It would become increasingly difficult to argue against that view."

The Cityzens could win the treble this season as they are yet to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals and Manchester United in the FA Cup final. They also have a one-point lead over Arsenal atop the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Poll : 0 votes