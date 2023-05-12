"It's one thing we can't guarantee next year" – Jurgen Klopp delivers update on Liverpool transfers without Champions League qualification

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his side's summer recruitment strategy.

The Reds have struggled to cement a top-four spot in the ongoing 2022-23 season due to a host of reasons. They were expected to launch a title charge after coming close to clinching a prestigious quadruple last campaign. However, the Merseyside outfit failed to emulate their best form due to underperforming players and multiple injuries.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Klopp shed light on Liverpool's transfer plans this summer. He said:

"When I talk to a player, if I'm allowed to, which is barely the case, you can realise if they are interested. We are not 100% in the Champions League next season and they would most probably know that."

Sharing his thoughts on how a lack of UEFA Champions League football will affect the Reds, Klopp added:

"It's one thing we can't guarantee next year, but everything else is the same. It is a fantastic football club. We are still Liverpool and very attractive for a lot of players. I am not concerned about that. Of course, it is more difficult without Champions League."

When queried about a late charge to achieve a top-four finish this campaign, Klopp responded:

"We don't usually mention [moments like Barcelona comeback in 2018-19 or Alisson Becker header in 2020-21) but people involved do remember. We were around when such miracles happened.

"But it was in our hands then. Now we have to win all our games but it doesn't mean anything changes. A few weeks ago, I couldn't see it at all."

Liverpool are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings with 62 points from 35 games and are on a six-game winning streak. They are just one point ahead of Manchester United, who still have a match in hand.

Liverpool decide to cool interest in £52 million-rated target: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have opted to end their pursuit of OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and focus on other top targets. They are believed to be unwilling to meet Nice's £52 million asking price for their star.

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top performers in the Ligue 1 since joining Nice from Monaco on a free transfer in 2019. Operating at the heart of midfield, he has helped his club achieve two fifth-placed league finishes so far.

A tireless box-to-box operator, Thuram has registered eight goals and 11 assists in 136 matches for Nice so far.

The Reds are currently monitoring a host of midfielders as they are keen to refresh their ranks soon. Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Ugarte, and Ryan Gravenberch have all emerged on their radar of late.

