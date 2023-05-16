"It's so over", "Announce the loss" - Fans react as 29-year-old star starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Ta'ee

Al-Nassr have announced their lineup to face Al-Ta'ee tonight in the Saudi Pro League and fans aren't impressed to see Talisca start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Knights of Najd are looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Al-Ittihad with a win, sitting only five points behind them with four games remaining in their campaign.

It's been a rough few weeks for Al-Nassr, who have won just one of their last five games, during which they were also eliminated from the Kings Cup of Champions. Ronaldo has also come under heavy criticism for his below-par showings lately as he has struggled to consistently perform for his side.

As things stand, the Riyadh outfit is headed for a titleless season, but are hoping to ambush the league crown in the final weeks of the season.

Winning all their remaining clashes is imperative for Al-Nassr, but fans are portending an unfavorable result tonight after seeing Talisca start for the visitors.

The Brazilian forward has had a fine campaign with the side, netting 16 goals in 19 games, but has gone off the boil lately. He's failed to score in their last three league games and looked well below his usual level.

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations, with one user claiming the match was "so over" before it even began, while another one simply wrote, "game lost".

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Ronaldo and Talisca must step up for Al-Nassr

One of the important reasons for Al-Nassr's recent struggles is their misfiring attack. Al-Nassr have failed to score in three of their last five games in all competitions and netted a total of five goals, four of which came against Al-Raed alone.

Talisca hasn't scored in the league for over a month now, while Cristiano Ronaldo has just netted just once in their last five games in all competitions.

With only four league games remaining, Al-Nassr need both their forwards to up the ante and start firing. Any slip-up in the remaining fixtures could prove to be a mortal blow to their title ambitions.

