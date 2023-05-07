"It's over" "Today is when we officially hand the title to City" - Arsenal fans lose their minds as attacker is benched for Newcastle United clash

Arsenal fans on Twitter are fuming not to see Leandro Trossard in the starting XI to face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James' Park on Sunday, May 7.

Mikel Arteta's team trail league leaders Manchester City by four points. They will hope to keep the pressure up on the Cityzens with a win against third-placed Newcastle.

Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal for Arsenal against the Magpies. Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the four defenders. Jorginho, Granit Xhaka, and Martin Odegaard start in the midfield. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus form their attack.

A section of Arsenal fans, though, are unhappy about Trossard's absence. Since his January move from Brighton & Hove Albion, the Belgian has proved to be an important player for the team. He has scored one goal and has provided eight assists in 18 matches for the Gunners across competitions.

Trossard, however, has often been used as a substitute. Seeing him on the bench against the Magpies has infuriated the fans yet again. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"So today is when we officially hand the title to City. I hate St James's Park and those 3 draws in a row."

Another claimed:

"Trossard benched it’s over."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Leandro Trossard was not named in Arsenal's first XI to face Newcastle United:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on William Saliba's fitness

William Saliba has been an important player for Arsenal this campaign, helping keep 13 clean sheets in 33 games across competitions. However, he suffered an injury against Sporting CP in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash in March. He has been out of action since then.

The Frenchman, who was a mainstay at the heart of the team's defense, has been a big miss for the team. Speaking to the media ahead of the Newcastle clash, manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on the player's fitness. He said (via the Gunners' website):

"Not a lot of progress, he’s feeling better every single day but he’s still not been able to have any activity around the first-team, so we don’t expect him to be with us."

When quizzed about whether Saliba is out for the remainder of the season, Arteta said:

"We are not yet there today, because we are always hopeful and players are always pushing to play but if that is the case then we will announce that. Hopefully that will not be the case."

Arteta was further asked about the steps to solve Saliba's persistent back issue. He said:

"It’s about the healing process. Pain-wise and with things that he can do now off the pitch, I think he is in a good place, but we have to build his capacity again to have the right impact, the right load and be in good condition to train and play for the team."

Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior have taken turns to deputize in Saliba's absence from the first team. Gabriel Magalhaes has been the other central defender who has featured on a regular basis.

