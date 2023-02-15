"It's over for Paris before it even started" - PSG fans lose their minds as 'disasterclass king' starts against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are concerned about their chances of beating Bayern Munich after Carlos Soler was named in their starting lineup. The two sides clash in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 at the Parc des Princes tonight (February 14).

The Parisians head into battle with the Bavarians having stumbled domestically. Christophe Galtier's side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Marseille in the Coupe de France. They followed that up with a 3-1 loss to AS Monaco in the league.

There is good news for PSG fans as Lionel Messi returns to the starting lineup after missing the defeat to Monaco through injury. However, it is Soler's inclusion that has irritated fans. The Spanish attacker is set to be deployed in a number 10 role.

Soler joined the Ligue 1 giants from Valencia last summer for €18 million. However, he has struggled for game time amid the remarkable form of attacking trio Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi. He has featured 26 times across competitions, scoring six goals. The Spaniard will be making just his second start in the Champions League against Bayern tonight.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma is chosen in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, and Nuno Mendes in defense. 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery is handed his first start in the Champions League. The French teenager joins Danilo Pereira and Marco Verratti in midfield. As mentioned, Soler is behind Messi and Neymar in attack.

Parisian fans will be delighted to also see Mbappe return to the team. He is on the substitutes' bench. However, fans are not happy with Soler starting, with one even admitting defeat before kick-off:

"Soler playing as a 10 yeah it’s over for Paris before it even started."

Here's how supporters on Twitter reacted to the Spaniard being handed a start against Bayern:

MIYAGI RYOTA @yakumuo PSG Report @PSG_Report | PSG’s lineup vs Bayern Munich:



soler starting . Congratulations to Bayern for the win

dee @mppabae PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ Officiel : Le XI du PSG face au Bayern Munich !



soler.. galtier i will be in your walls tonight

PSG boss Galtier pleasantly surprised by Mbappe's quick return from injury

Kylian Mbappe has returned from a thigh injury.

Mbappe has been sidelined with a thigh injury since February 1 after picking up the knock in his side's 3-1 win over Montpellier. The French striker was deemed doubtful for PSG's first-leg encounter with Julian Nagelsmann's side.

However, the Frenchman worked hard on getting himself fit for the game and has managed to secure a place on Galtier's bench. His manager has lauded the recovery time of the former AS Monaco frontman while insisting he will make a wise decision over his game time. He said:

"Surprised, yes. But we also know Kylian's ability to recover faster than some. He has done everything possible to make himself available for this match. He has just trained the day before the match complete, his return after the session was good. We'll see tomorrow morning how he feels."

PSG fans will hope that Mbappe can at least make an appearance off the bench. He has bagged 25 goals in 26 games this season.

