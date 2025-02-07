"It's not personal" - Pep Guardiola details reason for Manchester City star Jack Grealish's lack of game time this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that the dip in Jack Grealish's game time is not due to a personal issue as opposed to speculations. This comes after the Englishman has witnessed a reduction in his playing minutes on the pitch for City this season.

In a press conference ahead of their FA Cup clash against Leyton Orient, Guardiola spoke about Grealish's situation. He said (via VAVEL):

"It's not personal, or I don't like Jack, or I don't have confidence in him. The manager has to sometimes select one player in front of another, not just because you don't like the other one, but because a player can give you in the certain moment of a season, right now better.

Guardiola added:

"No more than that. Of course I make mistakes and maybe he should play in other games, or maybe players who play shouldn't, but it's my world, my life, and you have to accept it."

Grealish has only made 22 appearances for City this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists. While Jeremy Doku is the preferred left-wing option, Guardiola seems to prefer right-winger Savinho in Doku's absence rather than Grealish.

Despite struggling with his fitness, Doku has been more consistent and productive on the left flank for Manchester City. In 22 appearances, he has scored six goals and registered seven assists.

Having played the same amount of games, it can be said that Doku has been more efficient in attack than Grealish. Thus, the Englishman needs to improve if he intends to get back into the starting XI.

How has Manchester City performed in the Premier League this season?

The 2024-25 Premier League campaign could be labeled as City's most difficult in recent years. This is based on the idea that Guardiola's men have failed to be dominant and consistent in the league.

Manchester City are ranked fifth in the league standings having secured 41 points from 24 games. City are 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool in the rankings.

Guardiola’s men have scored 48 goals in attack and conceded 35 goals in defense. They would face Leyton Orient in their next game in the FA Cup on Saturday (February 8).

