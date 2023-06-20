"It's a shame", "Money talks" - Fans slam Ruben Neves as old interview about his 'main goal' resurfaces after Al-Hilal switch

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has drawn the ire of football fans on Twitter after his old quotes regarding his ambitions resurfaced.

After Wolves' 1-1 home draw with Everton in the Premier League on May 20, Neves was asked about his future at the club by Sky Sports. He responded by stating that he loved his current team, but dreamed of playing in the UEFA Champions League, saying (as quoted by SPORTbible):

"I want to be here but I never hide that I want to play Champions League football. It's a hard decision. Me and my family love it here, but in football you have to go for your main goals.

"Nothing's happened yet. If it was my last game here I really enjoyed it and I'm very thankful for the last six seasons."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Ruben Neves on his Wolves future "I never hide that I want to play Champions League football"Ruben Neves on his Wolves future "I never hide that I want to play Champions League football"Ruben Neves on his Wolves future 💭 https://t.co/SnZ8xrpSx7

However, those aspirations look set to be put on hold, at least temporarily. Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano reported on June 19 that Neves has signed a contract until 2026 with Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal. Wolves are expected to receive a transfer fee of around €55 million for the Portuguese midfielder.

Football fans have now criticized Ruben Neves for moving to Saudi Arabia at just 26 years of age and while still in his prime. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"When some players say 'I want to play Champions League football, & fight for titles...' It’s really just bollocks isn’t it. It’s just all about the money. I don’t blame them, but at 26 it’s a shame to see Neves not continue to play at the highest level"

Ade Oladipo @ade_oladipo1 When some players say “I want to play champions league football, & fight for titles” …it’s really just bollocks isn’t it. It’s just all about the money. I don’t blame them, but at 26 it’s a shame to see Neves not continue to play at the highest level When some players say “I want to play champions league football, & fight for titles” …it’s really just bollocks isn’t it. It’s just all about the money. I don’t blame them, but at 26 it’s a shame to see Neves not continue to play at the highest level https://t.co/VfPywg6YYr

Another tweeted:

"The Ruben Neves move makes no footballing sense. Yes, he's outgrown Wolves, and has ambitions to play in the Champions League, so goes to ... Saudi Arabia? Money talks, I suppose."

Phil Beck @philbeck10 #BBCFootball The Ruben Neves move makes no footballing sense. Yes, he's outgrown Wolves, and has ambitions to play in the Champions League, so goes to ... Saudi Arabia? Money talks, I suppose. #BBCFootball The Ruben Neves move makes no footballing sense. Yes, he's outgrown Wolves, and has ambitions to play in the Champions League, so goes to ... Saudi Arabia? Money talks, I suppose.

Here are some more reactions:

Eamonn Radcliffe @EamonnRadcliffe twitter.com/david_ornstein… David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Ruben Neves has completed medical ahead of transfer from Wolves to Al Hilal. Personal terms agreed + 26yo set to sign 3yr contract at Saudi side. €55m deal in place between clubs, announcement expected after internationals #WWFC #AlHilal theathletic.com/4620076/2023/0… Ruben Neves has completed medical ahead of transfer from Wolves to Al Hilal. Personal terms agreed + 26yo set to sign 3yr contract at Saudi side. €55m deal in place between clubs, announcement expected after internationals @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Ruben Neves has completed medical ahead of transfer from Wolves to Al Hilal. Personal terms agreed + 26yo set to sign 3yr contract at Saudi side. €55m deal in place between clubs, announcement expected after internationals @TheAthleticFC #WWFC #AlHilal theathletic.com/4620076/2023/0… Could’ve swore I heard Neves shouting he was looking to play Champions League football not that long ago. Hungry bastard Could’ve swore I heard Neves shouting he was looking to play Champions League football not that long ago. Hungry bastard 💰💰 twitter.com/david_ornstein…

Ruben Neves rose through the ranks at FC Porto's academy before joining Wolves while they were still in the EFL Championship in the summer of 2017. He notably played 16 Champions League matches for Porto, recording two assists.

Neves helped Wolves clinch promotion and make it into the Premier League in his very first season. He was also a key part of the Wolves side that made the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Overall, he has played 253 times across competitions for the club, recording 30 goals and 13 assists. The midfielder has also won 39 caps for Portugal and won the maiden edition of UEFA Nations League with them.

Ruben Neves is one of several high-profile stars seemingly set to move to Saudi Arabia this summer

Ruben Neves' decision to move to the Saudi Pro League has evidently not been received well by sections of the football community. However, he isn't the only major name moving from Europe to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has already clinched a transfer to Al-Ittihad, with Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Al-Nassr in January this year. N'Golo Kante is set to ink a deal with Al-Ittihad on a free transfer too.

Chelsea trio Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have also been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League this summer (via Fabrizio Romano). ESPN recently reported that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has received offers from from Saudi Arabian clubs as well.

Poll : 0 votes