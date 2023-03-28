"It's time to be a better professional" - Ex-Liverpool star offers advice to 'idiot' at Manchester United after recent controversy

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has slammed Manchester United defender Brandon Williams after the young Englishman was spotted inhaling laughing gas.

The Sun reported that the 22-year-old full-back was seen in the passenger seat of a car holding a balloon in his mouth, thought to have contained nitrous oxide. While the distribution of the anesthetic gas to get high is illegal, possession is not a criminal offense.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball



📸 [ Brandon Williams has been videoed appearing to inhale nitrous oxide (loons) near Manchester United’s training ground.📸 [ @SunSport Brandon Williams has been videoed appearing to inhale nitrous oxide (loons) near Manchester United’s training ground. 😬🎈 📸 [@SunSport] https://t.co/DuinJENUoH

The Manchester United defender's irresponsible behavior clearly did not sit well with Collymore, who said in an interview with Caught Offside:

“For Brandon Williams to be allegedly pictured inhaling laughing gas is such a silly thing for him to do. Sure, it’s not illegal at the moment, but it doesn’t mean it’s alright and Ten Hag will definitely not be looking fondly at those photos."

Giving advice to the young footballer, Collymore added:

“It’s time Williams listened to those closest to him, as well as his Manchester United colleagues, and made a decision on what he wants to be – a nearly player that could have had a great career, or a top professional who spent a decade or more at the top of the game."

"Because at the moment, being pictured out doing those sort of things while you’re not even playing for your club isn’t going to increase your chances of turning that around."

The former Liverpool man went on to say:

“You get one shot at a good career and yes, everybody makes mistakes but now is the time for Williams to stop, look at himself and say ‘I’ve been an idiot, that was daft, it’s time to be a better professional.'"

Williams has only managed five minutes of football for the Red Devils this season.

“It was so obvious" - Witness provides account of Manchester United defender inhaling laughing gas

A witness told The Sun that Williams could be seen, as clear as day, in the passenger seat of a car, consuming the gas to get high. The unnamed person stated that anybody could've recognized the Manchester United defender and slammed him for his egregious actions.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Nah Brandon Williams was GONE Nah Brandon Williams was GONE 💀 https://t.co/LcZEIT1xNJ

The witness said:

“It was so obvious. Anyone who follows United or football seriously would have recognized him instantly. It’s irresponsible considering he’s a public figure. He’s meant to be a role model for youngsters and upcoming footballers."

Insisting that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would certainly be appalled at his player's behavior, the unnamed person added:

“Taking that rubbish, especially so casually, could be hindering his ability on the pitch. There is no doubt his manager will not be impressed by it. He expects his players to be completely devoted to their career, especially when they are attempting to break into the side.”

The Red Devils will next be in action in the Premier League face Newcastle United at St James' Park on 2 April.

Poll : 0 votes