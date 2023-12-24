"It would be a shock signing" - Journalist provides update on Arsenal's reported pursuit of Premier League striker

Transfer insider Dean Jones has stated that recent rumors linking Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke to Arsenal currently don't have much of a foundation.

According to the Daily Star, the Gunners could go after Solanke in the January transfer window. The Cherries forward is reported to be an alternative to Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could cost close to £100 million (via football.london). The Daily Star's report states that Solanke is valued at £50 million by Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old has been in excellent form for Andoni Iraola's men this term, scoring 11 times in 17 Premier League matches. Only Erling Haaland (14) and Mohamed Salah (12) have scored more goals than him in the competition.

Numerous pundits have urged Arsenal to sign a striker to improve their title credentials. While Jones believes Solanke could be a valuable addition in that regard, he also stated that there are no concrete rumors on a potential move. He told GiveMeSport:

"It would be a shock signing, but I don't think it would be a particularly bad one. I think that having your eye on Dominic Solanke as a solution in the No. 9 role isn't actually a bad idea.

"But I'd be extremely surprised because it's not one that I've heard mentioned before now, and there doesn't seem to be too many people chasing it up as something that's hot and could actually take off."

Jones concluded:

"It might be that Arsenal are going to have to get smart here because it depends what kind of level of spending Solanke would be considered to be at."

Solanke has notably featured for a Big 6 Premier League club previously, spending one-and-a-half seasons between 2017 and 2019 with Liverpool. However, he made only 27 appearances across competitions for the Reds, scoring a solitary goal and laying out one assist.

Rumored Arsenal target Dominic Solanke doesn't boast a great overall Premier League record

Dominic Solanke has undoubtedly been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this term. However, it's worth noting that the Arsenal-linked forward struggled in his initial seasons in the competition.

Prior to this season, Solanke had scored only 10 goals in 96 appearances in the English top-flight. He enjoyed much more success in the Championship, racking up an impressive 44 goals and 18 assists in 86 matches.

On the other hand, Ivan Toney, another striker linked with Arsenal, has scored 32 times in 68 Premier League matches. He has, however, been part of a better team at Brentford, who finished ninth in the league last season, than Solanke has at Bournemouth.

