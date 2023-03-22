“It could be the same situation” – Emile Heskey feels Liverpool could be about to secure Cristiano Ronaldo-like signing 

Former England forward Emile Heskey thinks Jude Bellingham could make the same sort of impact on joining Liverpool that Cristiano Ronaldo made when he joined Real Madrid in 2009.

Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to the Reds in the summer. The Englishman is one of the highly sought-after players in the entire world. Apart from the Merseysiders, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in signing Bellingham.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020, Bellingham has become an important player for the Bundesliga giants. The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form this season as well. In 34 matches, Bellingham has scored 10 goals and has provided six assists.

Speaking about Bellingham's potential signing, Heskey recently told 90min (via Rousing the Kop):

"Jude definitely fits that bill [for Liverpool]. Jude would fit the bill for a lot of clubs, You hope that Liverpool can be the ones at the top of that list because you look at what he could achieve there."

"When you think of what Cristiano Ronaldo did by going to Real Madrid in his prime, and people thought, 'Why’s he going to Real Madrid?’ But he saw an opportunity to be the man to take the club back to the top – it could be the same situation for Jude.”

Despite Real Madrid's illustrious history, Ronaldo was arguably the most important signing the club ever made. Whether Bellingham can replicate the same sort of impact that the Portuguese had in the Spanish capital remains to be seen.

Louis Saha claims Ronaldo could have helped Manchester United avoid 7-0 loss against Liverpool

Manchester United were handed a 7-0 humbling by Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month. Former Red Devils forward Louis Saha claimed Cristiano Ronaldo could have helped avoid the result had he been present.

Saha said (via GOAL):

"Now that the club’s mindset has improved, I think they’d be doing even better if they had Cristiano up top. Of course, it’s hard to know for sure but when I see United losing 7-0 to Liverpool, I can only think that Cristiano could have helped."

Cristiano Ronaldo was used as a bit-part player by manager Erik ten Hag before he exited Old Trafford, a decision that didn't sit well with the Portuguese. Following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo terminated his contract with the United by mutual consent.

