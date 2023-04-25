"It sounds ridiculous but it would be just like Spurs" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Tottenham vs Manchester United

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson predicts Tottenham Hotspur will beat Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend. The sides meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday (April 27) in a top-billing clash, with Spurs looking to recover from their recent thrashing.

Newcastle United dealt them a humiliation in a stunning 6-1 victory at St. James' Park on Sunday (April 23). The Magpies raced to a 5-0 lead within the opening 21 minutes of kick-off.

Spurs players were so abject that they put out an apology to their fans and reimbursed their match tickets on social media. They vowed to fight back in their upcoming game, with interim manager Cristian Stellini also getting the sack. As they continue their search for a permanent manager, Spurs continue their top-flight season with an enticing midweek clash against Manchester United.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson expects Spurs to revive themselves from their loss against Newcastle and beat the Red Devils 2-1 at home.

He wrote:

"Tottenham are just as liable now to go an win this after their 6-1 battering at Newcastle. That’s how mad they are. I’m going to tip them to win as well, maybe Manchester United will be on a come down from winning the FA Cup semi final on Sunday? It sounds ridiculous but it would be just like Spurs to go and win, it really would."

Tottenham have the odds stacked against them here, having lost their last four encounters with Manchester United. They have won just once in their last eight meetings - a memorable 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in October 2020.

Tottenham's top-four hopes in danger ahead of Manchester United clash

Following back-to-back defeats, Tottenham Hotspur have dropped to fifth in the Premier League table with 53 points from 32 games. Manchester United are six points ahead of them with two matches in hand.

Another setback here could plunge their European hopes deeper into the abyss. Aston Villa and Liverpool breathe right below their necks and have a game in hand over them too.

After the Newcastle United thrashing, a big performance is expected from Spurs. The players promised to reimburse the traveling fans for their matchday tickets but called on their support once more.

However, the north London side must also get their act together, having won just one of their last five league games.

